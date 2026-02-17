LIVE News | Macron arrives for AI summit, bilateral meet with Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 17), ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Mumbai airport to receive the French leader.

“Bienvenue à Mumbai! A very warm welcome to the President of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in Mumbai! Maharashtra welcomes you! Wishing Hon President Macron and the entire French delegation a pleasant stay and a successful visit,” Fadnavis posted on X around 2 am, shortly after Macron landed in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to greet Macron.

