Screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, admitted in ICU in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, credited for writing celebrated Hindi films such as "Sholay", "Deewar" and "Don" with Javed Akhtar, was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in Bandra on Tuesday.

The 90-year-old was taken into hospital in the morning, a hospital insider told PTI.

Details about his health condition are not yet known.

As concern mounted, his children, superstar Salman Khan, daughter Alvira, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma were seen going into the hospital.

Khan, a household name in the 70s and 80S, turned 90 on November 24 last year. It was the day Dharmendra, the star of many of his films, including "Sholay", "Seeta aur Geeta" and "Yaadon Ki Baraat", passed away.

Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Khan arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He was good looking and confident he would make a mark in the industry as an actor. But that did not happen. And then, after struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed lanes.

He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Akhtar to form one of the most Hindi cinema's most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies with most of them achieving the blockbuster status.

Other than "Sholay", "Deewar" and "Don", Khan and Akhtar also penned "Trishul", "Zanjeer", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Yaadon Ki Baarat" and "Mr India". PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)