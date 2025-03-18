Who is Lex Fridman - the AI researcher who hosted PM Modi on his podcast?

The internet is buzzing about US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, who recently sat down for a rare, three-hour interview with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks only the second podcast Modi has done since taking office in 2014.

Fridman, known for his deep, long-form conversations with global figures, discussed a wide range of topics with Modi, including politics, spirituality, fasting, yoga, and even the 2002 Gujarat riots. The interview gained significant traction worldwide, especially after former US President Donald Trump shared the podcast link on social media.

Who Is Lex Fridman?

Born Alexey Alexandrovich Fridman in Chkalovsk, Russia, Lex Fridman comes from a Jewish-Russian background. His father, Alexander Fridman, is a physicist, and Lex followed an academic path in artificial intelligence.

After working at Google, Fridman moved to MIT, where he focussed on AI research. In 2018, he launched "The Lex Fridman Podcast", creating a space for thought-provoking conversations with some of the world's most influential personalities.

A digital powerhouse

Despite maintaining a neutral interview style, Fridman has been criticised for featuring controversial figures.

However, this has not stopped him from landing high-profile guests, including US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, linguist Noam Chomsky, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

His massive following speaks for itself - Fridman boasts of 4.5 million YouTube subscribers, 4.2 million followers on X, and 1.4 million Instagram followers, solidifying his status as a digital powerhouse.

The Modi Interview

The discussion between Fridman and Modi was not just about politics. It covered various aspects of the Prime Minister’s life, including his personal philosophies on yoga, fasting, and spirituality.

Key topics that were discussed:

The 2002 Gujarat riots – Modi addressed his role during the crisis.

RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) – A discussion on its influence on his leadership.

Fasting & Yoga – Modi’s thoughts on discipline and self-control.

One of the most unexpected moments came when US President Donald Trump shared the interview link on his social media, further amplifying its reach globally. This endorsement brought even more attention to Fridman’s already high-profile conversation with Modi.

Fridman’s ‘Bear Grylls’ moment?

In 2019, British adventurer Bear Grylls gained widespread recognition in India after taking Modi on a survival expedition. Now, with this groundbreaking interview, it seems like Lex Fridman is having his own "Bear Grylls moment".

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)