LeT terrorist and Hafiz Saeed aide, Abu Qatal, killed in Pakistan

Most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, Abu Qatal, was killed in Pakistan on Saturday (March 15) night, reports said.

Qatal, a close aide of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, is said to have plotted several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. These include the June 9 attack on a bus ferrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district in which nine people lost their lives and 41 were injured.

Also read: Trump clears 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India; what's next?

Reports said Qatal was named LeT’s chief operational commander by Saeed, who in turn gave the former orders to perpetrate major attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Qatal has also been named by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) as an accused in the 2023 Rajouri attack in which seven people were killed.

Also read: Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed serving 78-year sentence in Pakistan: UN

NIA had named four other accused in its chargesheet including three Pakistan-based handlers of the LeT. NIA said the latter had recruited and sent LeT militants from Pakistan to target civilians in the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir and security personnel.