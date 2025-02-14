Trump clears 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India; what's next?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (February 13) announced his government’s decision to extradite 2008 terror-attack-accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, after holding bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters, Tahawwur Rana, and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India,” said Trump during a press conference at the White House after his meeting with Modi.

Thanking Trump for allowing the extradition, which India has been requesting for a long time, Modi said, "A perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attack is being extradited for his interrogation and trial in India. I thank President Trump for expediting the process."

MEA confirms extradition

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Rana is being extradited to India. “Mr Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States, with the US Supreme Court also dismissing his appeal. We are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities. We will update you as soon as we hear further on this particular matter,” Misri said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian authorities are working with the US side on procedural issues for Rana’s early extradition to India.

Rana’s conviction in US

Rana, a Pakistani-origin former doctor and Canadian businessman who is in a high-security prison in Los Angeles, was arrested in Chicago in 2009 for his links to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He was tried in a US district court on charges related to his support for LeT that carried out large-scale terrorist attacks in Mumbai. A jury convicted Rana of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation and conspiring to provide material support to a foiled plot to carry out terrorist attacks in Denmark.

Jury acquits Rana of Mumbai attacks

However, the jury acquitted Rana of conspiring to provide material support to terrorism-related attacks in India.

The Indian authorities, however, have always maintained that Rana played an important role by enabling David Coleman Headley, one of the key persons involved in planning the terror attacks, to use Rana’s immigration business as a cover to carry out reconnaissance in Mumbai before the attacks.

After Rana served seven years in prison for those convictions and upon his compassionate release, India issued a request for his extradition to try him for his alleged participation in the Mumbai attacks.

US court ruled in favour of extradition

Rana faced a huge setback in August last year when a US court ruled in favour of his extradition to India for his role in the Mumbai terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

Rana had fought extradition for years, but the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition on January 21, 2025. With this, Rana has exhausted all the legal options to prevent his extradition.

What happens next?

Reports said India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to send a team to the US to complete the necessary documentation and coordinate with US authorities for Rana’s extradition. Senior officials from the agency are expected to be a part of the team.

The NIA has reportedly been working for several months to make sure that Rana is extradited and to ensure that all the procedural formalities are in order.

Now that the legal hurdles have been cleared, the final execution of the extradition order will take place.

Rana to face trial in India

After his extradition, Rana is expected to face trial in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 terror attacks in India’s financial hub.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations in Mumbai.

Indian authorities have been pursuing Rana’s extradition for several years in an effort to ensure that everyone involved in the horrific attacks is held accountable in an Indian court of law.