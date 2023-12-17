Lead by example, be role models: Army Chief Manoj Pande to young officers

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Sunday presided over the 104th convocation ceremony at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) here.

Speaking on the occasion, he reminded the young officers of the tremendous responsibilities and endless possibilities that lie ahead for them.

He exhorted them to adopt a life of constant learning and to remain physically agile and mentally robust.

Pande told them to lead by personal example and be the role models whom the men and the nation should look upto.

The Army Chief conferred B Tech degrees on 33 officers of Degree Engineering.- 104 and Technical Entry Scheme Course, including foreign officers from Royal Bhutan Army. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)