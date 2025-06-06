'Call me a fugitive, not a chor': Vijay Mallya hints at returning to India

After nine years of silence, businessman Vijay Mallya, who has been residing in the UK since 2016, has finally spoken out in a podcast interview.

Mallya addressed the accusations against him, gave an explanation for his decision to stay away from India, and defended himself against being called a "chor" in an interview with businessman Raj Shamani. In addition, he discussed his legal struggles, the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines, and whether he would think about returning to the nation.

Denies theft allegations

Mallya accepted that he may be called a fugitive for staying away from India, but rejected being labelled a thief. He said, “I didn’t run away. I left for a scheduled trip and didn’t return for reasons I think are fair.” He asked, “Where is the theft?” he said, adding that he had no intention of defrauding anyone.

Also read: India bans all Pakistani content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts

Blames financial crisis

Mallya explained that the 2008 global financial crisis was the primary cause of Kingfisher Airlines' collapse. Before the crisis struck and had an impact on the whole economy, he said, the airline was doing well. He also said he had plans to reduce the airline’s size, but added that officials and bankers had advised him not to scale down the airline.

Also read: After RCB's win, former owner Mallya recalls picking Kohli

On returning to India

Mallya stated that if he were guaranteed a fair trial and appropriate treatment, he would think seriously about coming back to India. He cited a UK court decision that declared Indian prison conditions to be in violation of human rights regulations. He went on to say that he cannot risk returning until those issues are resolved.

Social media reaction

The interview drew multiple responses. Given that the interview took place just days after his former IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, won the trophy, some people questioned his timing. Others criticized him, saying that rather than attempting to defend himself overseas, he should return and face the law.

Also read: Indian banks win UK bankruptcy appeal in Vijay Mallya case

Legal battles continue

Mallya continues to have serious legal issues. He lost an appeal against a bankruptcy order issued by a London court in April 2025. He still owes Indian banks more than ₹11,000 crore in unpaid loans.