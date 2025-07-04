'Lal Bahadur Shastri gave dignity to 3rd class train passengers': Author Sanjeev Chopra

Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s third prime minister, often remains overshadowed by the towering tenures of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. But his brief leadership during a critical juncture left an indelible impact on India’s political, economic, and national security landscape.

In this detailed interview, former IAS officer and author Sanjeev Chopra discusses Shastri’s style of governance, his transformative policies, and the enduring legacy captured in his book The Great Conciliator: The Life and Times of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Why did you choose to call Shastri the “great conciliator”?

In politics, especially in the subcontinent, many leaders take rigid ideological positions. Nehru, for example, had very clear ideas and pursued them despite opposition. Shastri was different. He could engage with opposing views without animosity. Whether it was working with the left or right within the Congress, with socialists, or with conservatives, he always found a middle path. His style was to listen, appreciate other viewpoints, and build consensus rather than bulldoze his ideas. This capacity to reconcile divergent opinions defined him as a great conciliator.

Watch | Modi’s PMO not very different from Mrs Gandhi’s time: Sanjeev Chopra | OTBT Ep 48

Why do you describe Shastri as a transformative figure in India’s history?

Shastri transformed India in two critical areas: food security and national security. His push for agricultural reforms and the Green Revolution moved India from food deficit to surplus in just a few years. Between 1965 and 1971, food production jumped from 62 million tonnes to 108 million tonnes, a silent but significant transformation.

In national security, after the 1962 debacle, Shastri led the rebuilding of the Indian Army, which proved its mettle in 1965. Institutions like NDDB, FCI, CACP, BSF, and CVC also trace back to his tenure. These were structural changes that strengthened the country.

How did Shastri’s formative years shape his politics?

Shastri’s upbringing in modest circumstances taught him frugality, humility, and resilience. Influenced by teachers like Nishkameshwar Mishra and Dr Bhagwan Das, he absorbed values of simplicity, meticulousness, and the essential unity of religions. His early exposure to nationalist ideas at Harishchandra High School and Kashi Vidyapeeth shaped his commitment to public service. Despite financial hardship, he chose to join the freedom struggle, encouraged by his mother’s quiet support. This grounding in ethical living and service carried through his political career.

Watch | Nehru implemented idea of India: Historian Aditya Mukherjee

What were Shastri’s key contributions as railway minister?

Shastri sought to humanise rail travel, particularly for third-class passengers, who were often treated as cattle-class. He introduced measures like better food, fans, and bedding in these compartments, and began eliminating the class divide where possible. He also emphasised consultation with railway staff, improving working conditions and safety. His tenure set the stage for modernising railways and integrating them as a single national system. Notably, he presented India’s first railway budget in Hindi.

How did Shastri emerge as Nehru’s successor despite being seen as a low-profile leader?

Shastri was trusted across factions within the Congress. His image was that of an honest, non-corrupt leader with deep roots in the freedom struggle and the Congress organisation. Nehru valued him as a mentee and colleague. After 1962, as defence and internal matters gained importance, Shastri's stature grew. When Nehru passed away, Shastri’s acceptability across the party, including those wary of Morarji Desai, positioned him as the consensus choice. His humility and ability to unite diverse voices helped him rise without projecting personal ambition.

Also read: Srinath Raghavan maps the making and unmaking of India under Indira Gandhi

How should Shastri’s legacy be remembered today?

Shastri’s life offers lessons in integrity, humility, and consensus-building. His focus on listening, valuing frugality, and ethical leadership remains relevant. The slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' encapsulates his vision for a self-reliant and secure India. His governance style and transformative initiatives laid the foundation for India's resilience. While not always celebrated as prominently as other leaders, his contributions endure in India's institutions and ethos.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.