Modi’s PMO not very different from Mrs Gandhi’s time: Sanjeev Chopra | OTBT Ep 48

In matters of governance in India, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) almost always has the last word on all issues. It is also a quasi ‘super body’ within the bureaucracy. Paradoxically, the PMO was originally set-up almost immediately after Lal Bahadur Shastri became the PM in 1964. While some PM--Principal Secretary duos were all-powerful, others were not