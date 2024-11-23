How 'Ladli Behna' scheme helped BJP-led Mahayuti retain power in Maharashtra

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is set to retain power in Maharashtra with a landslide victory, trends showed on Saturday (November 23) as vote-counting is underway.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections for 288 seats, Mahayuti is leading in 225 constituencies and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is ahead in 55 seats.

Similarities between MP, Haryana and Maharashtra

For the BJP-led Mahayuti’s massive victory, among other factors, the Eknath Shinde’s flagship initiative, the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ or ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ has been a decisive one.

The 'Ladli Behna' scheme is the brainchild of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Thanks to this women-oriented scheme, the BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh last year.

The scheme was replicated in Haryana too where the BJP again retained power this year.

What is Ladli Behna scheme?

On June 28 this year, the Maharashtra government launched the “Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme for "economic independence of women in the state, improving their health and nutrition and strengthening their pivotal role in the family".

Through this scheme, eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years in Maharashtra will get Rs 1,500 financial benefit will be given by direct bank transfer (DBT).

To be eligible to avail this scheme, women should be residents of Maharashtra, and the scheme applies to married, widowed, divorced, abandoned and destitute women in the state and only one unmarried woman in the family. The annual income of the beneficiary family is less than Rs 2.50 lakh.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Mahayuti has promised to increase the financial aid under the 'Ladli Behna' scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

CM credits scheme for Mahayuti win

Looking at the trends favouring Mahayuti, Chief Minister Shinde on Saturday said it was because of his “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana”.

He said the people of the state have responded to the welfare schemes with their votes.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work.”

“Every section of society voted for us because of our development efforts. The public has noticed our work and responded through their ballots,” he said, adding that this outcome has increased their responsibility.