Kiren Rijiju backs Dalai Lama on succession as China fumes

Amid the China-Dalai Lama tussle over the selection of his successor, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (July 3) backed the Buddhist leader on the succession issue, saying that the decision on the incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken only by the Dalai Lama and as per established tradition.

‘Snub to China’

The remark, an apparent snub to China, which had claimed authority in relation to choosing the Dalai Lama’s successor. Rijiju’s remarks come a day after the Dalai Lama made it clear in a statement that the sole authority to choose his successor lies with the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju, himself a Buddhist, termed the Dalai Lama as the “most important and defining institution" for the Buddhists, adding that the Dalai Lama’s followers want his next incarnation to be decided as per established conventions and by the Dalai Lama himself.

‘Nobody else can decide’

"And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the Incarnation is to be decided by the established convention, and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself. Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place," Rijiju said.

The Union Minister’s comment comes a day after the Dalai Lama, in a statement, said that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue, putting an end to speculation that, after his death, China would have a free run in choosing his successor.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement.

What China said

This provoked an angry reaction from China, with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stating that the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama “must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government (of China).”

She further stated that the Chinese government, although implementing a “policy of freedom of religious belief”, reserves the right to impose “regulations of religious affairs” and methods of “managing the reincarnation” of Tibetan living Buddhas.

Rijiju, along with Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a fellow Union minister, will represent the Government of India at the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday event in Dharamshala on July 6.