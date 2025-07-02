Dalai Lama announces succession plan; ‘Beijing’s approval must,’ says China

Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, confirmed on Wednesday (July 2) that there will be a successor to him after his death, adding that the 600-year-old tradition of the Dalai Lama will continue. The announcement comes at a time when there is concern among Tibetans that they might be left without a leader, and admirers of the Dalai Lama across the globe who see him as a symbol of non-violence and the resilient struggle for the Tibetan cultural identity under Chinese rule.

Statement Affirming the Continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama(Translated from the original Tibetan)On 24 September 2011, at a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions, I made a statement to fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet, followers of Tibetan… pic.twitter.com/VqtBUH9yDm — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 2, 2025

Only Beijing can approve reincarnation: China Reacting to the Dalai Lama’s statement, China on Wednesday (July 2) said that the spiritual guru’s reincarnation can only be approved by the Chinese government and that the process should take place in the country itself. “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news briefing. Ning was referring to a ritual introduced by a Qing dynasty emperor in the 18th century. "The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, but there are regulations on religious affairs and methods for managing the reincarnation of Tibetan living Buddhas," Mao said.

Dalai Lama’s affirmation

According to an AFP report, Tenzin Gyasto is the 14th reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Following China’s military crackdown on a Tibetan uprising in the capital Lhasa, the Dalai Lama and his scores of Tibetan followers live in exile in India.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal. In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” stated the Dalai Lama in a statement on X.

The announcement assumes significance as it comes days ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6. His advanced age has raised concerns among Tibetans regarding the succession issue.

China’s opposition

Considering China’s vehement opposition against the Dalai Lama, whom the Chinese government labels as a rebel and separatist, there were concerns among his followers that Beijing would name its successor to tighten its grip on Tibet.

However, the Dalai Lama, in his latest statement, has made it clear that only his office, also known as the Gaden Phodrang Trust, will have the authority to name his successor.

Gaden Phodrang Trust

“I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” stated the Dalai Lama.

“The process by which a future Dalai Lama is to be recognised has been clearly established in the 24 September 2011 statement which states that responsibility for doing so will rest exclusively with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” he added.

He further stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas.

“They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition,” he added.