Kharge expresses regret over ‘illiterate Gujarat’ remark amid BJP backlash

Within days after facing severe backlash over his “illiterate Gujarat” remark from the BJP, Congress president Makkilarjun Kharge on Wednesday (April 8) expressed regret over his comments despite claiming that they were misinterpreted.

Kharge further stated that he never intended to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat and holds them in high regard.

“Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Kerala are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect,” stated Kharge in a post on X.

Kerala speech sparks row

The development comes days after the Congress veteran, while addressing an election rally in Kerala’s Idukki district, said that the people of the state are clever and educated and cannot be fooled, unlike those in Gujarat and some other places.

Also Read: Kharge’s ‘illiterate Gujarat’ remark sparks BJP backlash ahead of Assembly elections

"Don't misguide the people of Kerala. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool those who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you can't fool Kerala people," Kharge had said.

Lashing out at Kharge, Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, accused him of insulting the people of Gujarat and North India by calling them illiterate. The saffron party also accused Congress of resorting to divide-and-rule politics ahead of the Assembly elections.

RSS Files complaints against Kharge

However, this was not the only remark that put the Congress president in the eye of the storm. His “poisonous snake” jibe at the ideology of the RSS and the BJP during an election rally in Assam’s Sribhumi district has led to the RSS filing complaints in two police stations in the state.

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The complaints were filed to seek legal action over alleged ''derogatory, provocative, and communally sensitive statements made during a recent election rally in south Assam, a RSS spokesman said. In the complaints, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh alleged that the Congress chief had made controversial remarks during an election rally in Nilambazar under the Karimganj South assembly constituency in Sribhumi district.

"If a poisonous snake is moving in front of you while you are offering namaz, you must stop the prayer and rush to kill the poisonous snake first - that is what the Quran prescribes you to do. I tell you that the RSS and BJP are like that same poisonous snake,” Kharge was quoted as saying in the complaints.

Allegations of inflammatory language

The RSS expressed serious concern, claiming that such remarks were "inflammatory in nature and capable of inciting hostility, intimidation, and violence against workers and supporters of the RSS and the BJP".

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The complaints pointed out that the statement constitutes a ''corrupt electoral practice under Section 83 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the remarks criminally intimidated the public and promoted enmity between supporters of different political and social groups''.

Describing the ideology of RSS and BJP as “poisonous” and calling for their elimination could encourage "bodily harm against members and supporters of these organisations", the complaints said.

Congress hits back at BJP

However, during the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Congress’ charge against the BJP, seeking a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether he endorses the use of "abusive" language by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the Congress president. She termed Sarma’s remarks as "utterly shameful".

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Sarma had triggered a row on Tuesday when he hit out at Kharge, saying that he was "speaking like a madman" due to old age, after the latter put the onus on central agencies to probe the charges made against the Assam chief minister.

Demand for PM’s clarification

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The kind of abusive and derogatory language used by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, is utterly shameful and unacceptable." She said Kharge is one of the most senior leaders in the country and serves as an enlightened representative not only of the Congress party but also of the Dalits and the marginalised sections of the nation.

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"By insulting him, the BJP chief minister has insulted crores of people across the country," she said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify to the nation: does he endorse this insult directed at crores of Indians?" she said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had said the use of "derogatory language" against party chief Mallikarjun Kharge by Sarma was an insult to the entire SC/ST community, and the silence of Prime Minister Modi on the matter "is not his helplessness, but his consent". (With agency inputs)