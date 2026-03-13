Congress slams PM Modi's 'silence' on Khamenei's killing

The Congress on Friday (March 13) accused the Modi government of staying silent on the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was avoiding upsetting his "American and Israeli friends."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said neither the Prime Minister nor External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made any statement, and Parliament was yet to hold an obituary reference.

"Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the constitutional head of state in Iran, was assassinated on February 28, 2026 by the US and Israel. The PM is silent. The EAM is silent," Ramesh said on X, adding that India had rightly condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf states but remained "completely quiet" on the US-Israeli assault on Iran.

Double standard on Iran

Ramesh drew a sharp contrast with the government's response to the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in May 2024, when India observed a one-day national mourning and Parliament held an obituary reference.

"Why the hesitancy now? A compromised PM no doubt wants to avoid antagonising his American and Israeli 'friend'," he said, in an apparent dig at US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. He also noted that Iran is part of the BRICS+ forum, over which India holds the Presidency this year.

The Congress has been demanding a parliamentary debate on the West Asia crisis and its impact on India, but said the government is "adamantly refusing" to allow such a discussion.

Congress walkout over Jaishankar's statement

The Congress staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha and protested in the Lok Sabha, dissatisfied with Jaishankar's statement in both Houses of Parliament on Monday.

The Opposition party termed Jaishankar's statement on the West Asia situation as "vapid" and alleged that Modi's foreign policy "(mis)adventurism", coupled with the government's undermining of the Indian Foreign Service, is pushing India into "vassalage."

Jaishankar defends India's position

The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing Khamenei. Making a suo-motu statement in Parliament, Jaishankar said New Delhi stood for maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. He defended allowing an Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port as the right decision taken on humanitarian grounds.

He said the Indian government has been constantly monitoring the evolving situation in the region at the highest level and has already brought back 67,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone. Jaishankar said the safety of Indian nationals and national interests, such as energy security and trade, remain the topmost priority for the government.

(With agency inputs)