Indian legal system facing unique challenges, badly needs fixing: CJI Gavai

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai believes that the Indian legal system is “facing unique challenges” and “is badly in need of fixing”.

Delivering the convocation address at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, at Justice City on Saturday (July 12), CJI Gavai, however, added that he remains “cautiously optimistic that [his] fellow citizens will rise to the challenges”.

The CJI advised students to go abroad for studies on scholarships and not to exert pressure on family finances. He also advised the graduates to seek mentors not for their power, but for integrity.

Challenges for Indian legal system

“Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades. We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing,” he further said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha also participated in the convocation, while acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul presided over the convocation.

