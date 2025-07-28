Kerala nuns arrest in Chhattisgarh: Leaders, church seek justice

The arrest and judicial remand of two Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion has stirred up a storm, with voices from political and religious quarters calling for a fair and impartial investigation into the incident. Among those who have expressed concern over the treatment of the nuns are the government of Kerala, the Opposition, church leaders, and human rights activists.

On July 25, Sisters Vandana Francis and Preethi Mary were taken into custody by railway police officials at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station. They were reportedly at the station to receive three young women who arrived for convent work.

It was then that the officials took the duo, along with the three visitors and an accompanying man, into custody. They were later remanded to judicial custody.

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan stepped in to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure justice for the nuns. Citing complaints from their families, who reportedly could not contact the duo after the arrest, the CM requested a transparent inquiry and emphasised the need to uphold their constitutional rights.

Church expresses concern

Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Church, to which the two nuns belong, called the arrests deeply troubling and demanded their release. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council stated that the nuns were engaged in legitimate social work and had all necessary documentation from the families of the women they were assisting.

The church also raised concerns over the broader implications of the case, pointing to what it sees as increasing instances of legal action against the Christian clergy under suspicion of conversion without substantiated evidence.

John Brittas, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, wrote to Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, urging a review of the arrest and judicial process. He said there was no credible evidence of coercion or forced conversion and requested for an impartial inquiry into the circumstances of the arrest.

He also raised concern over reports that the nuns’ mobile phones were confiscated and communication with family members was blocked and suspected a potential misuse of legal provisions related to conversion and trafficking.

Chhattisgarh has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule since 2023.

Congress slams arrest

The Congress, which is in opposition in both Kerala and Chhattisgarh, also criticised the nuns’ arrest and called for their release.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X, “Two Catholic nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh after being targeted for their faith - this isn’t justice, it’s BJP-RSS mob rule. It reflects a dangerous pattern.”

Senior Congress MP from Kerala, KC Venugopal, termed the incident a “mob-driven” arrest and said the party would seek answers in the Parliament if needed.

V D Satheesan, Kerala’s Leader of Opposition, called the case an instance of police overreach and urged both the central and state governments to ensure that minority communities are not targeted unfairly.

Human rights activists speak

Human rights advocates and legal experts have also weighed in, questioning the grounds on which the arrests were made. They stressed the need for proper verification and warned against using laws meant to prevent trafficking or conversion in a manner that could criminalise routine religious or social work.

The nuns’ families have raised concerns over lack of access to legal assistance and communication. Legal representatives are expected to move for their bail in the coming days.

There has been no official response from the Chhattisgarh government yet. Sources indicate that the matter is under investigation and that legal procedures are being followed.

The first information report filed against the nuns reportedly includes charges of trafficking and forced religious conversion, though details remain unclear. It remains to be seen whether these charges will withstand legal scrutiny.

While the authorities in Chhattisgarh maintain that the arrests were based on complaints received, religious bodies and civil society groups have called for caution and due process.