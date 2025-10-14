KBC contestant Ishit Bhatt’s 'overconfidence' sparks debate on manners, parenting

Ishit Bhatt, a class five student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has not only captured national attention but has also been the subject of brutal trolling for his 'rude' demeanour on the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) stage.

The young contestant’s overconfident and at times overbearing tone on the 17th season of the quiz show hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan sparked widespread debate on social media over manners, parenting, and children’s behaviour on television.

Young KBC contestant goes viral

Bhatt first drew attention early in the episode when he told Bachchan, “I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now.”

He went on to answer the first four questions without waiting for Bachchan to read out the four options, a move many viewers felt came across as disrespectful.

His assertiveness continued when he urged, “Come on, give me some options,” and later quipped, “Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it.”

Despite the interruptions, Bachchan remained calm and composed, handling the situation with his trademark humour and grace to keep the atmosphere light.

'Disrespectful' behaviour sparks outrage

The 10-year-old continued unhindered until the fifth question for Rs 25,000. When asked a question from the Ramayana, he requested the options and confidently selected option B.

However, the answer he chose confidently was incorrect, ending his run on the show without any winnings.

Reacting to the moment, Bachchan observed, “Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence.” A clip of the exchange quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions online.

Bhatt’s behaviour triggered intense criticism, with many users calling it “rude” and “disrespectful.” Much of the backlash, however, was directed at his parents, who were accused of “improper upbringing.”

Social media debates child’s behaviour

The incident reignited discussions about the balance between intelligence and humility, with several netizens arguing that knowledge must be accompanied by respect for elders — especially on national television.

The debate expanded to the role of parents and show producers, questioning whether young participants receive enough guidance before appearing on air.

One user wrote, “It’s okay if your child has knowledge, but if he doesn’t know how to talk to elders, he can never be successful. If I were Amitabh Bachchan, I’d slap him twice before asking questions (sic).”

Another commented, “Perfect ending. Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn — raising a brat isn’t parenting, it’s public nuisance training (sic).” A third simply remarked, “Oversmart kid (sic).”

While many criticised Bhatt’s attitude, others felt the online outrage was excessive for a child, suggesting the episode might have been partly scripted to boost ratings.

Chinmayi defends child

Meanwhile, playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada spoke in defence of Ishit, criticising the wave of online negativity directed at the child. She accused adults online of hypocrisy and bullying, noting that far graver issues had failed to evoke such outrage.

“An adult putting out a tweet saying ‘most hated kid’. Adults here on Twitter have been some of the most lousy, foul-mouthed and abusive. None of these voices said a thing when children died due to a cough syrup,” she tweeted.

“But yeah, pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one over-excited kid — what a horrible bunch of bullies these have raised themselves to be,” her post further read.

Sripaada added, “With so many saying belt treatment, chappal treatment to someone else’s kid, the horror is many of them are parents themselves. God knows how they are beating their own kids at home.”