When Kash Patel chanted Jai Shri Krishna, supported Ram temple in Ayodhya

Kash Patel, the US’ newly appointed FBI chief, has been hogging the limelight after officially being sworn in on Friday.

He was confirmed as the FBI’s ninth director on Thursday following a narrow US Senate vote, securing 51 votes in favour and 49 against. However, President Donald Trump asserted faith in the former counterterrorism prosecutor, saying that he would go down as the “best ever” FBI director.



Also read: Kash Patel sworn in as FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

Spiritual connect

Reaffirming his faith in his cultural and spiritual roots, Patel has not shied away from showing his Hindu traditionalism. During his Senate confirmation hearing, he had touched his parents' feet, a gesture which is considered as a sign of respect in Indian culture. He even included the chant of ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ in his closing statement at the Senate.

Moreover, he took the oath on the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, and spoke about how a first-generation Indian kid is living the American dream, reflecting on his heritage.



This decision of his has drawn parallels to his past condemnation of Western media coverage of the Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. Though Kash Patel has time and again affirmed his commitment towards the United States, he also once took a strong stance against major Western media houses for their coverage of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

Ram temple

Several media outlets dubbed the Ram temple’s consecration on January 22, 2024, as a symbol of rising Hindu nationalism. However, Kash Patel lashed out at this narrative, flaying the reports for fixating on the Babri Masjid demolition dispute while overlooking the site’s deep-rooted Hindu heritage.

He critiqued the reportage for not covering the 500 preceding years of history of the temple. “To bring things really up to date, the opening of Ram's temple, when PM Modi went there, all Washington newspapers only covered the last 50 years of history. They forgot the 500 preceding years. Whether or not you are Hindu or Muslim, there was a Hindu temple there for one of the quintessential gods in the Hindu pantheon in 1500 that was toppled, and they have been trying to get it back for 500 years,” The Times of India quoted Kash Patel as saying.



Also read: Who is 'America first fighter' Kash Patel, FBI's new director

He described the US media's coverage as what he believed to be a disinformation campaign. “But the Washington establishment forgot that part of history to put on what I believe is a disinformation campaign that's harmful to India and the PM's (Narendra Modi) position. They're using that because I think they liken Trump and Modi as similar figures and the establishment class in Washington doesn't want that to be the case,” Patel added.



