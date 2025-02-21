Who is 'America first fighter' Kash Patel, FBI's new director

Indian-origin Kash Patel, a staunch Trump loyalist, has been confirmed as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) amid dissenting voices raised against his high-profile appointment.

After his confirmation, Kash Patel, described by Trump, as an 'America First Fighter' vowed that he would lead the 38,000 strong FBI agency to investigate US President 's political enemies. Patel pledged to rebuild the agency and said his mission was to restore trust in the FBI.

Then he also issued a warning: "And to those who seek to harm Americans – consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet," he said. “Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work."

However, he has also echoed Trump's desire for retribution, which raised alarm among Democrats. For he said that he would “come after” anti-Trump “conspirators” in the federal government and the media.

So, who is Kash Patel?

Education and career

Born in Garden City, New York in 1980 to Gujarati immigrant parents, Kashyap Pramod Patel, known as Kash Patel grew up in East Africa.

Patel completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond before returning to New York to earn his law degree and a certificate in International Law from the University College London Faculty of Laws in the United Kingdom.

After which, he began his career as a lawyer, working as a public defender where he handled multiple cases ranging from murder and narco-trafficking to complex financial crimes in jury trials in state and federal courts.

Patel catches Trump's eye

Trump noticed Patel during his first term. As a staff member on the House Intelligence Committee, he co-wrote a memo criticising the FBI’s investigation into possible links between Russia and Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

He had dubbed it as “one of the biggest conspiracies ever perpetuated against a presidential candidate and then president." He made a name for himself in MAGA circles by seeking to expose what he has described as misconduct in how the probe was pursued.

After which, he was roped in to join the Trump administration, working on counterterrorism for the National Security Council and serving as chief of staff to the defence secretary.

It is here Patel, reports said, was responsible for missions working towards “eliminating ISIS and Al-Qa’ida leadership such as al-Baghdadi and Qasem al-Rimi", and the safe repatriation of many American hostages”.

Indian heritage

Though he was born and raised in the US, Patel has often spoken about his Indian heritage and how it impacted his values and career.

Kash Patel was accompanied by his parents, sister, and girlfriend Alexis Wilkins at the US Senate Confirmation hearing.

He bowed down to touch his parents’ feet before the hearing and also greeted his parents with 'Jai Shri Krishna' after introducing them before a Senate Judiciary Committee.

Reports claimed that Kash Patel and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, a country singer, writer and commentator, first met at a conservative ReAwaken America event in October 2022. They started dating in early 2023.

Wilkins has become press secretary for Republican representative Abraham Hamade.

Facing racism

To a question by a senator on whether he had ever faced racism, Patel admitted to being subjected to racism while growing up.

"Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don't want to get into those details with my family here," he said, adding that he was called a “detestable". According to him it is on the record that he was called a “detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country”.

He was told to go back from he had come from. “You belong with your terrorist home friends. That's what was sent to me. That's just the piece of it, but that's nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day," Patel pointed out.

FBI in turmoil

Patel, who has fiercely criticised FBI in the past, will inherit an FBI in the throes of turmoil as the Justice Department over the past month has removed a group of senior bureau officials. They have also demanded the names of thousands of agents who participated in investigations related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

He's also called intelligence officials “bozos” and “Muppets” — is consistent with Patel's scathingly critical perspective of the investigations into Trump's interference in the 2020 election and his retention of classified documents at his Florida resort after he left office.

Meanwhile, Patel has spoken of his desire to implement major changes at the FBI. He wanted to focus on bringing back the bureau's traditional crime-fighting duties rather than the intelligence-gathering and national security work that has come to define its mandate over the past two decades.