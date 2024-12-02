‘Jobless men can’t marry, reproduce’: Congress MP slams Bhagwat’s ‘3 kids’ advice

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday (December 2) tore into RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his advice to Indian couples to have three children to maintain the country’s population growth, wondering how he can ask men to marry and reproduce when there are no jobs.

Pointing to the job crisis in the country, Chowdhury said the situation is so dire that old parents have to toil to fend for their children and at this juncture asking youth to marry and produce children is not a sensible statement.

‘No one will give daughter to jobless man’

“The unemployed men in the country cannot get married because no one is willing to fix their daughters’ wedding with a jobless man. They don’t have jobs. How will they take care (of their spouses)? There is no money. Elderly parents are working and looking after their children. And he is saying produce more children. Are we rabbits that we will keep reproducing?” NDTV quoted her as saying outside Parliament.

Taking a dig at Bhagwat and the RSS, which advocates celibacy, Chowdhury said he must say things only if he has experience in them.

Dig at RSS

“Those who are talking, how many children can they bring up? What is their experience? We know,” she said.

Talking about the needs of a family, Chowdhury said it is a time when food is adulterated and the prices of essential items and travel are shooting through the roof.

“If anyone gets sick and is hospitalised, the treatment costs are huge,” she said.

What Bhagwat said

Bhagwat in an event on Sunday (December 1) had expressed concern over India’s declining population growth and said that its Total Fertility Rate (TFR) – the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime – should be at least 3, well above the present one of 2.1.

Highlighting the vital role of families in society, he had also warned that, according to population science, if a society's total fertility rate dips below 2.1, it could face extinction.

