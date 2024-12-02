‘National interest’ vs lack of resources: Bhagwat’s population remark sparks debate

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks about the need for Indians to have more children have been welcomed by BJP leaders, while the Opposition has asked where additional resources will come from in the case of a population increase.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur on Sunday (December 1), Bhagwat highlighted the vital role of families and warned that according to population science, if a society’s total fertility rate (TFR) dips below 2.1, it could face extinction.

“So, when we say 2.1, this means it (number of children) should be…at least three. Science says so,” the RSS chief said, describing India’s declining population growth rate as a “serious concern”.

If Bhagwat has said, must be right: BJP leaders

Asked about Bhagwat’s remarks, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said they are in national interest.

“The RSS is a patriotic organisation. If Mohan Bhagwat ji has said something, then it would certainly be in the national interest. So, it should be analysed positively,” Tiwari told news agency PTI outside Parliament.

BJP MP from Meerut Arun Govil spoke along similar lines. “His ideas are in the national interest. He is a mature person, if he has given this statement, it is for the good of the country and it must be right,” he told PTI.

Contradicts BJP stand on population: Congress MP

Opposition leaders, however, questioned Bhagwat and the BJP over his remarks. They pointed at rising food inflation and the government’s “failure” to create employment opportunities.

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Katihar, Tariq Anwar, said Bhagwat’s remarks were in contrast to what BJP leaders have been saying on the issue of population.

“What he (Bhagwat) is saying is contradictory because BJP leaders are saying the population should be controlled. They should clear these contradictions and the government should come out with a policy on population,” he said.

“Where will additional resources come from?”

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandra Shekhar asked where the additional resources to support an increased population will come from.

“Such statements are made with a political agenda and people have to pay (the price) for them,” the Nagina MP told PTI.

If managed properly, India’s population is a useful resource, he said. “If we start manufacturing, people will get employment. But the government has failed in this,” he added.

“Why do people need more children?”

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury said, “I respect Mohan Bhagwat ji, but what experience does he have of bringing up a child?”

She added, “Everything is adulterated; food prices are high and when they (children) grow up, they don’t get employment. What do people need more children for?”

(With agency inputs)