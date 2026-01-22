Jan 22 news LIVE | Trump praises Modi at Davos
Here is the top, trending news of Tuesday, January 22 2026, including Indian politics, states’ politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and more.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:49 AM IST
What happens to Greenland is none of our business: Putin
With US President Donald Trump’s demand to acquire Greenland putting Denmark on the edge and rocking the unity of NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is not concerned about the issue.
“What happens to Greenland is none of our business,” Putin said in his televised remarks at the national Security Council meeting late on Wednesday (January 21) night.
Trump has repeatedly said he wants to acquire Greenland because he needs to stop Russia or China from occupying it.
“Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that's a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone's interested in it right now,” Putin said, reminding that in 1917, Denmark had sold the Virgin Islands to the United States.
“It certainly doesn’t concern us. I think they’ll sort it out among themselves.” Putin also recalled that in 1867, Russia had sold Alaska to the United States for USD 7.2 million.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:40 AM IST
Putin ready to give frozen assets for rebuilding Ukraine
Ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday (January 22), Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to part with the frozen Russian assets for rebuilding war-torn Ukraine after a peace deal struck between the two former Soviet republics.
In his televised remarks at the meeting of the Russian Security Council late on Wednesday night, Putin also announced to donate USD 1 billion to the Trump-promoted Board of Peace to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan from the frozen assets.
“Incidentally, the remaining funds from our frozen assets in the US could be used to rebuild territories damaged by the fighting after a peace treaty is concluded between Russia and Ukraine. We are also discussing this possibility with representatives of the US administration,” he said.
American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Putin on a possible Ukrainian solution on Thursday.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:38 AM IST
Russia ready to donate USD 1 bn to Board of Peace before decision on joining
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said any decision on joining the Board of Peace led by the US to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan will be taken after consultations with Moscow’s strategic partners.
“Regarding our participation in the ‘Peace Board’, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to study the documents received by us, consult with our strategic partners on this matter, and only then will we be able to respond to the invitation extended to us,” Putin said in his televised opening remarks at the national Security Council meeting late Wednesday (January 21) night.
“We have always supported and continue to support any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability. We also acknowledge the current US administration’s contribution to the search for a solution to the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said, thanking US President Trump for the invitation.
“In this regard, I would like to emphasise the most important point. The key is that the entire process should have a positive impact on a long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, based on the relevant decisions of the United Nations.
“And it is essential that the fundamental needs and wishes of the Palestinians be taken into account. This concerns the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and its basic social infrastructure, healthcare systems, water supply, and the establishment of a reliable food supply,” Putin said and announced to donate USD 1 billion to the Peace Board.
“Even before we decide on the issue of participation in the composition and work of the Peace Board, taking into account Russia’s special relationship with the Palestinian people, we could, I think, give USD 1 billion from Russian assets frozen under the previous US administration,” Putin announced.
“I plan to discuss all these issues with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with whom we would hold talks tomorrow (Thursday),” Putin said. The Palestinian leader is in Moscow on a two-day visit.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:31 AM IST
167 drug samples flagged ‘Not of Standard Quality’ in Dec 2025
The central drugs laboratories found 74 drug samples manufactured by various firms to be “Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)” in its monthly drug alert for December, a health ministry statement said on Wednesday (January 21).
Additionally, the state drug testing laboratories have identified 93 drug samples as NSQ, they said.
According to routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and Spurious drugs is put up on the CDSCO portal on a monthly basis.
Further, in December 2025, four drug samples from North Zone (Ghaziabad) and one each from FDA Ahmedabad, Bihar and Maharashtra were identified as spurious drugs, which were manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using brand names owned by other companies.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:25 AM IST
Iranian state TV issues first official death toll from protests: 3,117
Iranian state TV on Wednesday (January 21) issued the first official death toll from recent protests, saying 3,117 people were killed, while the foreign minister issued the most direct threat yet against the United States after Tehran’s bloody crackdown, warning the Islamic Republic will be “firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack.”
State television carried statements by the Interior Ministry and the Martyrs Foundation, an official body providing services to families of those killed in wars, stating the toll and saying 2,427 of the dead in the demonstrations that began Dec. 28 were civilians and security forces. It did not elaborate on the rest.The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said the death toll was at least 4,560. The agency has been accurate throughout the years on demonstrations and unrest in Iran, relying on a network of activists inside the country that confirms all reported fatalities.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:24 AM IST
Fresh counselling ruled out at Vaishno Devi Medical College
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has said it cannot conduct fresh counselling for MBBS admissions and allocation of supernumerary seats to those who were earlier given seats at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence be made at the government level.
The clarification by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) came in a letter to the Union territory’s health and medical education department, which sought its intervention in the relocation of 50 MBBS students of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).
Earlier this month, the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew the letter of permission granted to SMVDIME for non-compliance with minimum standards. It had said that those admitted to the college during the counselling shall be accommodated in other institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the education of these 50 students will not be allowed to suffer, and his government will accommodate them in other institutions through supernumerary seats. “It is our legal responsibility to accommodate them. We will adjust them by creating supernumerary seats in colleges close to their homes so that their education does not suffer,” he had said.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:21 AM IST
Pilots' body FIP serves legal notice to AAIB over Ahmedabad plane crash probe
Pilots' body FIP has served a legal notice to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the summoning of a nephew of Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots who died in an Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad in June last year.
In connection with its probe into the crash, AAIB has summoned Captain Varun Anand, nephew of the late Sabharwal and a narrow-body aircraft pilot with Air India. Anand is also a member of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP). Sabharwal was one of the pilots who operated the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 plane that crashed into a medical hostel complex on June 12, 2025, soon after take-off from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. As many as 260 people, including 241 on board the plane, were killed in the AI171 crash.
"Captain Varun Anand is neither a factual witness nor a technical witness nor an expert witness in relation to the said accident. The sole basis for calling Captain Varun Anand appears to be his familial relationship with the deceased Pilot-in-Command, which is impermissible in law and renders the summoning arbitrary and unsustainable," FIP said in the legal notice, dated January 11, to AAIB, sent through its Counsel APJ SLG Law Offices.
Read The Federal's exclusive investigative reporting on the Boeing crash: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4
In a statement, the AAIB said that as per Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2025, the investigator has the power to call and examine any witness relevant to the investigation. It also said that under the rules, the investigator can require such a witness to furnish or produce information or evidence or to answer or return to any inquiries he thinks fit to make.
In the legal notice, FIP said the intimation does not disclose the statutory provision, purpose or relevance under which Anand has been sought to be summoned, nor does it specify the capacity in which his presence is required.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:21 AM IST
British Hindus in Parliament Square protest against attacks in Bangladesh
British Hindus and Bangladeshi diaspora groups gathered at Parliament Square in London on Wednesday (January 21) to protest against the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, calling on the British government to ensure the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government acts to protect innocent lives.
Families, including young children, gathered on a rainy evening to wave placards that read “#SaveBangladeshiHindus” and “Save Hindus in Bangladesh”, as chants of “stop killing Hindus” rang out opposite the Palace of Westminster Parliament complex.
Hindu Council UK said in a statement that Bangladesh Hindus are being “killed almost daily on false charges of blasphemy” since the Yunus regime took charge in the country.Last week, the UK government condemned “all acts of violence” in Bangladesh and called for peaceful and credible elections as the issue was raised in the House of Commons.
- 22 Jan 2026 8:17 AM IST
Great respect for Modi, to have a good deal with India: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has great respect for his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they are going to have a good trade deal, according to a media report.
"I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine. We are going to have a good deal," Moneycontrol quoted him as saying. The report said the brief statement was made exclusively to it in a reply to a question on the India-US trade agreement.
The US President was in Davos to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.