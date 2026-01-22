India Instagram stars today are 70-year-old villagers, rural housewives, truck drivers

Life doesn’t have to stop at 70. No longer do senior citizens in India curl up in a corner, mulling over their regrets and joys, and wait for death, especially, in a digital, interconnected world that buzzes with life.

Vinod Kumar Sharma, a 70-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, proved that age can just be a number. Clueless about content creation, Sharma uploaded his first video on Instagram, reaching out to the world in his first vlog, sharing that he’s entering this space since he wanted to spend his time after retirement more meaningfully.

Within hours, the video clip shorn of any glitz or glamour racked up over 22 million views, a figure that soared to nearly 30 million in just three days.

From the heart

Sans any filters or aesthetic backdrops, Sharma spoke from his heart in the reel: "I don’t know how to vlog, but I am trying to spend my time making videos. I hope you like this vlog so that I feel encouraged to continue this work". His disarming honesty instantly won hearts and people from far beyond his small hometown in Uttar Pradesh, responded. Instagram users saw not just a man experimenting with technology, but a grandfatherly, Bheeshma figure courageously stepping into a new world. They admired his never-say-die spirit.

Social media users also flooded his video clip with warm, affectionate comments: "Age is just a number, uncle", reassured one user. Another said encouragingly, “We’re with you, uncle. Many users said they admired him tremendously and said he has flooded their hearts with happiness.

No age for learning

“Keep it up, Dada Ji… there is no age for learning, and you’ve proved it beautifully,” said one person.

Sharma’s Instagram following has skyrocketed to more than 64,000, as people rally behind his unexpected journey into vlogging.

His heartfelt sincerity has even drawn the attention of celebrities, among them veteran actor Anupam Kher and television star Jay Bhanushali. Bhanushali left a warm note under the viral clip, writing: “I will wait for your next vlog, I really liked the first one.”

The vlog got hits largely because of the authentic feel of the reel, which effectively cut through all the noise on the Internet.

Insta villagers

It’s not just Sharma. Many ordinary Indians from villages and humble backgrounds are finding a voice and niche for themselves in this highly accessible digital world. Their ordinary lives have been upturned as they become influential content creators with relatable, down-to-earth regional content.

What's more, they are also raking in the moolah. Through platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, these individuals, often from Tier-2/3 cities or rural areas—have turned daily life, local humour, and specialised skills into thriving, monetised careers.

Housewife to online celebrity

Take the case of Pujarini Pradhan. Hailing from the quiet lanes of East Midnapore in West Bengal, Pujarini, a homemaker, has redefined the image of a content creator.

In a digital world obsessed with fancy backdrops and curated aesthetics, Puja stands out by simply being herself. Her videos often follow her as she is busy steeped in her daily chores, framed by the lived‑in reality of her home rather than the glossy perfection the internet usually celebrates.

What does this housewife talk about in her videos? The topics can vary from spouting a cultural commentary to sharing the impact international cinema had on her or a no-holds barred take on a social issue. Watch her talk about Park Chan-wook's movie, Other Choice and her take on Korean thrillers.

When her videos went viral, she was stunned. It started innocuously enough – she started recording her thoughts on something while cooking and shared it on a trial reel. And, bingo, it took off. Now, she shares her stories without fear, and is also earning a “little bit of money”. Pujarini earns Rs 5,000 a month and that is enough for her, she says.

When her videos went viral, most people thought she was illiterate. They are surprised to learn that she is a graduate and that she loves watching foreign movies, reading books, and talking about social issues. She hates the fact that people are judging her because of the background they see around her and the way she looks and dresses.

But, Pujarini's success reminds us that the internet doesn’t need more polish, it needs more truth.

Rajesh Rawani, a truck driver from Jamtara in Jharkhand, is another YouTube sensation. Rawani, who has 25 years of experience driving on the highway, managed to pick up a 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube, earning Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh a month.