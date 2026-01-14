Jan 14 News Live: 22 dead as crane collapse derails train in Thailand
- 14 Jan 2026 10:15 AM IST
Crane collapse derails train in Thailand, 22 dead
A construction crane falls on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 22. The incident happened in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima, 230 km northeast of Bangkok.
- 14 Jan 2026 9:51 AM IST
Lakhs of pilgrims take holy dip on Makar Sankranti; heavy rush at Gangasagar Mela
Lakhs of pilgrims took a holy dip on Wednesday morning at the confluence of the Hooghly river and the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal's Sagar Island on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
The pilgrims braved the winter chill to take a dip at sunrise and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram on the island in the South 24 Parganas district, where the revered Gangasagar Mela is underway.
The auspicious timing for the 'shahi snan' is scheduled to begin at 1.19 pm and will continue for 24 hours.
In view of the huge gathering from different corners of the country, the state government has made elaborate arrangements at Sagar Island, located around 100 km from Kolkata.
A senior official said that more people are expected to take a dip at the confluence of the sea and the Hooghly river, a distributary of the Ganga, as the auspicious timing for the 'shahi snan' is yet to begin.
Besides, security has also been beefed up across the districts, and at the railway stations and bus stands in Kolkata in view of the annual fair, he said.
For the first time, advanced water drones, also known as 'rescue drones', have been deployed for continuous surveillance along the shore, he said.
"These drones have been stationed specifically to enhance monitoring around Kapil Muni's Ashram and the main bathing ghats. These rescue drones are capable of carrying a load of up to 100 kg and quickly evacuating pilgrims in distress," he added.
- 14 Jan 2026 9:50 AM IST
Rupee recovers 11 paise to 90.12 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee rebounded from low levels and gained 11 paise to trade at 90.12 against the US dollar in early deals on Wednesday, tracking lower crude oil prices and retreating American currency overseas.
Domestic equity markets also showed resilience even as traders stayed cautious, watching geopolitical developments and awaiting US inflation numbers that are expected to provide cues for the Federal Reserve's policy move, forex analysts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.26 and strengthened up to 89.94 level before trading at 90.12 against the greenback, 11 paise higher from the closing level of the previous session.
On Tuesday, the rupee declined 6 paise to close at 90.23 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent lower at 98.90.
- 14 Jan 2026 9:34 AM IST
TVK calls Rahul's support to Jana Nayagan 'friendly gesture'
Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK has said it considered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s support to Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' as a "friendly gesture" whereas Tamil Nadu Congress has maintained that their leader's statement was aimed at "undemocratic methods" of Censor board and no 'political motive' behind it.
Since the Karur stampede on September 27, 2025, he was supportive, and his statement today in favour of the Vijay's final film, and opposing the Centre was a friendly gesture, a senior leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam said on Tuesday.
He, however, declined to be drawn into any speculation on poll alliance and said this decision could only be made by the party chief.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said Gandhi's statement was only aimed at the 'undemocratic methods' of the Censor Board and there was nothing political or electoral motivation behind the statement.
"Our leader Rahul’s statement hitting out at the I&B Ministry for its attempt to block Jana Nayagan is to unmask the real face of Modi-led government, which is not only undemocratic, but fascist and the statement has nothing to do with Tamil Nadu politics," a senior Congress leader said.
In Tamil Nadu, the Congress party will only align with the DMK, and this was 200 per cent clear. "There will be no change at all," he added.
A TVK leader said: "Right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi is friendly towards our party founder leader Vijay.
When the Karur stampede happened, he spoke to Vijay. Today, he has given this statement in support of 'Jana Nayagan' and opposing the Centre." He further said, "though we welcome the friendly gesture, we do not want to get into any speculation and all alliance decisions are only taken by our party chief."
Earlier in the day, Gandhi said in a post on the social media platform 'X' that "the I&B Ministry's attempt to block Jana Nayagan is an attack on Tamil culture." "Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
- 14 Jan 2026 9:33 AM IST
China had record USD 1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025
China's trade surplus surged to a record of almost USD 1.2 trillion in 2025, the government said on Wednesday, as exports picked up in December.
Customs data showed that China's global surplus rose 20 per cent from the previous year, with exports at USD 3.77 trillion and imports at USD 2.58 trillion. The 2024 trade surplus was USD 992 billion.
China's exports for December were up 6.6 per cent from the previous year, better than economists' estimates and higher than November's 5.9 per cent year-on-year increase. Imports in December were up 5.7 per cent year-on-year, compared to November's 1.9 per cent.
Economists expect exports to continue to support China's economy this year, despite trade friction and geopolitical tensions.
“We continue to expect exports to act as a big growth driver in 2026,” said Jacqueline Rong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas.
- 14 Jan 2026 8:52 AM IST
Starlink offering free service in Iran, where other communications were cut in protest crackdown
The satellite internet provider Starlink now offers free service in Iran, activists said on Wednesday.
Mehdi Yahyanejad, a Los Angeles-based activist who has helped get the units into Iran, told Associated Press (AP) that the free service had started. Other activists also confirmed in messages online that the service was free.
“We can confirm that the free subscription for Starlink terminals is fully functional,” Yahyanejad said in a statement. “We tested it using a newly activated Starlink terminal inside Iran.”
- 14 Jan 2026 8:21 AM IST
Multiple Americans detained in Venezuela released, US says
Multiple Americans who were detained in Venezuela have been released, the Trump administration said Tuesday.
“We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela,” the State Department said.
“This is an important step in the right direction by the interim authorities.” It comes after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a stunning nighttime raid earlier this month.
- 14 Jan 2026 8:18 AM IST
Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth starts today
The Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) commences today in New Delhi. It will go on till January 16.
- 14 Jan 2026 7:48 AM IST
Death toll from crackdown on protests in Iran jumps to at least 2,571, activists say
The death toll from a crackdown on protests in Iran jumps to at least 2,571, activists said early Wednesday.
The figure came from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in multiple rounds of unrest in Iran in recent years.
The activist group said 2,403 of the dead were protesters and 147 were government-affiliated. Twelve children were killed, along with nine civilians it said were not taking part in protests. More than 18,100 people have been detained, the group said.
- 14 Jan 2026 7:16 AM IST
Trump calls on Tehran to show protesters humanity
US President Donald Trump was consulting with his national security team Tuesday about next steps with Iran as he looked to get a better understanding of the number of Iranian citizens who have been killed and arrested in more than two weeks of unrest throughout the country.
Trump said he believes that the killing is “significant” and that his administration would “act accordingly.” He added that he believed the Iranian government was “badly misbehaving.” But the president said he has yet to receive a confirmed number of Iranians killed in the protests that began late last month, saying he has heard “five different sets of numbers” about the death toll.
Since the protests began on Dec 28, 16,700 people have been arrested and more than 2,000 have been killed, the vast majority protesters, according to Human Rights Activists News Agency. The organization relies on a network of activists inside Iran that confirms all reported fatalities.
“The message is they've got to show humanity,” Trump said of the Iranian government. “They've got a big problem. And I hope they're not going to be killing people.”