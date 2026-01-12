Jan 12 News Live: TVK chief Vijay to appear before CBI in Karur stampede probe
- 12 Jan 2026 7:35 AM IST
Trump on Iran situation: 'Looking at very strong options'
On the situation in Iran, US President Donald Trump said, "It looks like (the line has been crossed)... Some people, who were not supposed to be killed, have been killed... If you talk about leaders, I don't know if they are leaders or just rule through violence... But we and the military are looking at it very seriously, and we are looking at some very strong options..."
- 12 Jan 2026 7:31 AM IST
Trump 'inclined' to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO response at White House meeting
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is “inclined” to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after its top executive was skeptical about oil investment efforts in the country after the toppling of former President Nicolás Maduro.
“I didn't like Exxon's response,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One as he departed West Palm Beach, Florida. “They're playing too cute.” During a meeting Friday with oil executives, Trump tried to assuage the concerns of the companies and said they would be dealing directly with the US, rather than the Venezuelan government.
Some, however, weren't convinced.
“If we look at the commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela, today it's uninvestable,” said Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, the largest US oil company. AP
- 12 Jan 2026 6:47 AM IST
Karur stampede probe: Vijay to appear before CBI
TVK chief Vijay to appear before CBI in the Karur stampede probe.