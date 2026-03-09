Jaishankar to brief Parliament on West Asia crisis; Opposition seeks full debate

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday (March 9) on the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, as the second half of Parliament’s Budget session resumes.

According to the revised list of business for March 9 circulated on Sunday evening, “Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding the situation in West Asia.” Until Saturday, the only item on the official agenda for the day was the Opposition-backed resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.



Opposition demands full debate

However, the Congress on Sunday said the Opposition wants a full-fledged debate on it and recalled how a "spirited debate" on the US invasion of Iraq was held in 2003 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it has been let known that "the External Affairs Minister will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia".





The problems with such Ministerial statements are that (i) they convey little of value over and above that is already known; and more… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 8, 2026

"The problems with such Ministerial statements are that (i) they convey little of value over and above that is already known; and more importantly (ii) MPs are not given an opportunity to seek clarifications or ask questions," Ramesh said in a post on X. What the opposition wants is a full-fledged debate, he said.

"On April 8, 2003 there was a spirited debate in the Lok Sabha on the US invasion of Iraq and a resolution was even passed condemning it. This was when Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who knew his Rajdharma, was the PM," Ramesh said.



India tracks West Asia crisis

India is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, especially in the context of the safety of its citizens stranded in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said more than 52,000 Indians have returned to the country following the partial opening of the airspace across the region.



The security situation in West Asia remains precarious as the US and Israel continue their bombardment of Iranian targets while Tehran retaliates with strikes against Israeli positions and US military bases across the region.



