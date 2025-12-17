Jaishankar meets Israeli PM Netanyahu, discusses deeper strategic ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (December 16) and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in technology, economy, connectivity, and security, expressing confidence that the bilateral strategic partnership will “grow from strength to strength”.

Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday on a two-day visit during which he called on President Isaac Herzog and held discussions with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat.

He met Netanyahu later in the day.

"Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel @netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security," Jaishankar said in an X post.

"Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," he added.

Netanyahu also acknowledged the meeting in a social media post, sharing pictures from the meeting.

Jaishankar condemns Sydney terror attack

Jaishankar condemned the terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach, saying that India and Israel both have a policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism.

"Let me first of all convey our very, very sincere, deep condolences at the loss of life due to the terror attack at Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi beach. I want to say that we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” Jaishankar said while addressing the press alongside Sa'ar.

He thanked Israel for its support of India in its fight against terrorism.

Also Read: India, Israel plan two-phase FTA for early trade benefits

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured in the attack by two gunmen - identified as 50-year-old Indian national Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old Australian son Naveed Akram - on a gathering during the Jewish festival Hanukkah by the Sea celebration on Sunday.

While Akram migrated to Australia 27 years ago, he carried an Indian passport.

"Where India and Israel are concerned, we are both countries who have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We appreciate your consistent support to our fight against terrorism and all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said.

India-Israel strategic partnership

He said that they will be discussing a strategic partnership between the two countries, which has “really developed very significantly in the last decade.”

"It has a G2G dimension, a B2B dimension, and one P2P between people as well. And I would say there really are a very large number of domains today that our relationship touches in one form or the other," he said.

Also Read: Mass wedding in Gaza celebrates new life after 2 years of war and deaths

Jaishankar said that India and Israel are “very complementary partners, and we must make the most of that.” He also reiterated India’s support for the Gaza peace plan and expressed hope that it will lead to a lasting and durable solution.

Jaishankar met President Herzog

Jaishankar also called on Israeli President Herzog and conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Discussed our Strategic Partnership and its continued deepening. Reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for enduring peace in the region," he said.

Also Read: Sydney shooting: Attack on Bondi Beach Jewish event leaves 12 dead, 29 injured

In a post on X, Herzog said they discussed opportunities to deepen strategic Israel-India ties and the importance of broadening regional cooperation, including through the great vision of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Jaishankar said he also met Economy and Industry Minister Barkat and "discussed taking forward our investment and innovation cooperation".

"Expressed confidence in the early conclusion of India-Israel Free Trade Agreement to further boost our economic partnership," he said.

Netanyahu's proposed trip to India

Jaishankar's visit comes as preparations are underway for Netanyahu's proposed trip to India. Netanyahu and Modi spoke recently over the phone, after which the Israeli leader said the two would be “meeting very soon”.

Netanyahu's much-anticipated visit to India is expected to follow a series of high-level exchanges between the two sides.

Israeli Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, Minister of Economy and Industry Barkat, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited India earlier this year as the two countries build momentum towards a FTA.

India and Israel inked a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during Smotrich's visit to New Delhi in September, followed by the signing of the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the proposed FTA during the visit of Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to Israel last month.

Also Read: What is the corruption case against Netanyahu, what’s at stake if he gets pardon?

In the defence sector, the two countries last month inked a landmark agreement to enhance defence, industrial, and technological cooperation, enabling the sharing of advanced technology to promote co-development and co-production.

India and Israel have also expanded cooperation in the cultural and academic spheres, with film festivals, dance performances, and filmmaker exchanges aimed at strengthening people-to-people ties.

On Monday (December 15), the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Tel Aviv University signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an India Chair at the university to boost academic cooperation.

Jaishankar arrived in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the high-profile Sir Bani Yas Forum. He also attended the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue held on December 15.

(With agency inputs)