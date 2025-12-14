Mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, 11 dead, 12 injured

At least 11 people, including one of the two shooters, were killed and 12 were injured in a suspected mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday (December 14), spreading panic among beachgoers. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the spot, adding that anyone in the vicinity of the incident should take shelter.

According to ABC News, the second shooter is among the injured and multiple police officers are responding to the sirtuation.

“Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area. Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene, and more information will be provided when it comes to hand,” New South Wales Police stated in a post on X.

They further stated that two people have been taken into custody, adding that the operation is going on. “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines,” stated the police.

Multiple fatalities feared

ABC News, quoting police officers, reported that there have been multiple fatalities, adding that the active threat no longer exists as the two shooters are already in custody.

Local media reports stated that multiple gunshots were fired in quick succession, which raised suspicion of a mass shooting. However, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that although there were multiple gunshots, it was not clear whether anyone was injured.

Australian PMO's statement

Videos shared on social media appeared to show panic at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, with people seen running as the sound of gunfire and police sirens could be heard in the background. Reuters said it was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the footage. The Guardian reported that videos reviewed by its journalists showed two men dressed in black firing near a bridge at the beach, with several shots heard as people screamed and fled the area.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the federal government was monitoring the situation closely. “We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi and urge people in the area to follow updates and instructions issued by NSW Police,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off sections of the beach and surrounding areas and said operations were continuing as the situation was being assessed. Authorities have advised BOTH residents and tourists to avoid Bondi Beach until further information is made available.