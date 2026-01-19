Jaishankar says India ‘selectively targeted’ over Ukraine conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (January 19) told his Polish counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski that India was being “selectively targeted” over the Ukraine conflict, in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil which Washington claims was being used Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

‘Ensure zero-tolerance to terrorism’

Jaishankar also told Sikorski, who is currently on a visit to India, that Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and fueling terrorist infrastructure in India's neighbourhood.

Also Read: Jaishankar slams Western advice to India over Operation Sindoor

"I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications while doing so. I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," said Jaishankar.

"Deputy Prime Minister, you are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism. Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," he added as quoted by ANI.

‘International churn’

Welcoming the Polish Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation to India, Jaishankar said the meeting was taking place against the backdrop of significant international churn, with both countries navigating distinct regional challenges and opportunities.

Also Read: India has ‘bad neighbours’, will defend itself against terrorism: Jaishankar

“Deputy Prime Minister, I welcome you and your delegation to India. We meet at a time when the world is under considerable churn, as two nations located in different regions, each with its own challenges and opportunities,” Jaishankar said.

He noted that regular exchanges were essential to ensure that bilateral ties continued to move forward. “It is obviously useful to exchange views and perspectives. Our bilateral relationship has also progressed steadily but nevertheless needs constant tending,” he added.

Review of Action Plan for 2024-28

Jaishankar said India and Poland had long shared friendly relations, which had gained momentum in recent years through political engagement, economic cooperation and stronger people-to-people links. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024, he said the trip had marked a turning point by elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership.

Also Read: Bangladesh Foreign Advisor says Jaishankar’s Dhaka visit not linked to politics

The External Affairs Minister said discussions during the visit would include a review of the Action Plan for 2024-28, which was intended to translate that partnership into concrete outcomes. “Today, Deputy Prime Minister, we would review the Action Plan 2024-28 through which we seek to realise the full potential of our strategic partnership,” he said, adding that talks would cover trade, investment, defence and security, clean technologies and digital innovation.

Highlighting economic ties, Jaishankar said Poland ranked among India’s leading trading partners in Central Europe. “Poland is one of India’s largest trading partners in Central Europe. Our bilateral trade, I believe, stands at USD 7 billion, having registered growth of almost 200% in the past decade,” he said, noting that Indian investments in Poland had crossed USD 3 billion and generated employment locally.

What Polish Deputy PM said

Sikorski thanked the Indian side for the invitation and said he was pleased to be visiting India, including attending the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Agreeing with Jaishankar on the issue of terrorism, Sikorski said Poland had recently faced serious incidents. “I completely agree with you on the need to counter transnational trans border terrorism,” he said, referring to recent attacks in his country. He also echoed concerns about selective targeting through tariffs and warned of broader trade disruptions.

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister said Europe welcomed India’s expanding diplomatic presence and hoped New Delhi would remain engaged with the region. He added that he looked forward to a visit by the Polish Prime Minister to India and concluded by thanking the Indian side, saying he was “looking forward” to continued exchanges.