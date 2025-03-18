Jaishankar flags Kashmir to blast UN, West for lack of ‘consistency of standards’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (March 18) recalled how the United Nations (UN) turned an “invasion” by a Pakistan-backed tribal force in Kashmir into a “dispute” to tear into the West for its lack of “consistency of standards” on global issues.

The minister also told the ongoing Raisina Dialogue in Delhi that while there was a need for a strong UN, it should also be a fair organisation.

Kashmir issue

The minister recalled in some detail India’s decision to approach the UN after the invasion of Kashmir by Pakistan-backed tribals in 1947-48, soon after the state acceded to India.

But the West exploited the situation to turn the Kashmir issue an “India-Pakistan dispute”.

“We all speak of sovereignty and territorial integrity. It's a vital principle and a bedrock of global rules,” he said.

Also read: Jaishankar heckled in London; India reminds UK of ‘diplomatic obligations’

Invasion turned into dispute

“After World War II, the longest-standing illegal presence and occupation of a territory by another country pertains to India... what we saw in Kashmir. We went to the UN. (And) what was an invasion was made into a dispute.

“The attacker and the victim were put on a par. Who were the culpable parties? (The) UK, Canada, Belgium, Australia, (the) USA? So, pardon me, I have some question marks on that whole topic,” Jaishankar said without mincing words.

Need for consistency of standards

Along the same lines, Jaishankar said when the West goes out into other countries, “it's in pursuance of democratic freedom” but “when other countries come into the West, it seems to have a very maligned intention.

“If we need to have an order, there must be fairness... We need a strong UN, but a strong UN requires a fair UN... A strong global order must have some basic consistency of standards.”

Also read: Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar

Pakistan and Myanmar

He then pointed out to Western double standards vis-à-vis military coups in Myanmar and Pakistan – two countries which border India on either side.

"We have military coups to our east in Myanmar, (they) are a no, no. We have them even more regularly to the West where they seem to be okay,” he said, without taking Pakistan’s name.

‘We need a different order’

“It's important to audit the workings of the world for the past eight decades and be honest about it and to understand today that the balances and the shareholdings in the world have changed.

“We need a different conversation. We need a different order," the EAM said.

Also read: Jaishankar criticises Bangladesh’s ‘absolutely ridiculous’ charges against India

The Taliban in Afghanistan

Jaishankar similarly spoke about Afghanistan and the Taliban.

“The same Afghanistan, the same Taliban, which was an outlier, was welcomed in the Doha process, was welcomed in Oslo. Apparently, at that time, people were okay with it.

“Today again, we’re going back saying, Taliban is doing all these not-so-good things. Now, if they were doing all of that, what was discussed in Oslo and Doha?

Good and bad Taliban

“You know you had a British general who described them at that time as they are country boys with their own honour code.

“Now, so when it suits you to deal with the Taliban, they are okay. When it is not, they are not okay. You are an extremist today, you wear a suit and tie, you are okay. You know, I think I have a problem with all that.”

The three-day Raisina Dialogue, which ends on Wednesday, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, hosted partly by the external affairs ministry.