Khalistani protesters heckle Jaishankar in London, chant slogans

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (March 5) was heckled by Khalistani protesters, who also allegedly tried to attack him, while he was leaving the Chatham House in London after attending a discussion.

Video clips of the incident circulating online show a man from among the Khalistani supporters protesting outside Chatham House, running towards Jaishankar’s car and tearing the Indian flag in front of police officers amid sloganeering by his comrades. Police at first seem reluctant to stop the protesters but later evict them from the place.

Another video showed pro-Khalistani protesters chanting slogans and waving flags outside the venue when Jaishankar was attending the discussion.

Jaishankar’s UK visit

India’s foreign minister is on an official visit to the UK and Ireland from Mach 4 to 9 as part of attempts to strengthen India’s ties with the European nations in the sectors of trade, education, health, and defence.

During his six-day visit covering the UK and Ireland, the EAM will be holding a series of high-level talks, foreign policy engagements and interactions with the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said the visit will provide renewed impetus to India’s friendly ties with both countries. The EAM is also scheduled to inaugurate new Consulate Generals of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Manchester, northern England, later this week.