Jaishankar meets EU ministers at UNGA, discusses Ukraine, Gaza

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in an informal meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers, hosted by the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, during which the Ukraine conflict, situation in Gaza, energy and trade were discussed.

The meeting, held on Monday (September 22) was also attended by ministers from Brazil and Mexico. The development comes days after Kallas warned that India's participation in Russia’s military exercises and energy trade with Moscow were standing in the way of closer ties between India and the EU.

‘Open exchange of views’

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated that an “open exchange of views” on multilateralism, India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict, Gaza, energy and trade took place during the meeting.

"Pleased to meet EU Foreign Ministers at their informal meeting today in New York. Thank EU HRVP Kaja Kallas for hosting me. An opportunity to have open exchange of views on multilateralism, India-EU partnership, Ukraine conflict, Gaza, energy and trade,” stated Jaishankar.

EU’s message to partners

Following the meeting, Kallas stated that the EU’s message to its partners was simple, stating it was a reliable actor providing steadfast support to multilateralism, free trade and a world grounded in the UN Charter.

Kallas also underscored the importance of partnerships with India, Brazil, and Mexico in protecting the rules-based international order, adding that the EU recently unveiled a blueprint to deepen ties with India and Mexico by updating its free trade agreement.

Kallas on Gaza

As for the situation in Gaza, she described it as a "devastating failure of humanity," urging the Israeli government to lift humanitarian restrictions immediately and stressing that expanding settlements and annexing territory are incompatible with peace.

"Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages," she added. Addressing Russia's war against Ukraine, Kallas condemned Moscow's "absolute contempt for diplomacy" and reckless violations of EU airspace. "Prospects of peace recede with every Russian air strike," she said, noting the EU's response through a new sanctions package unveiled last week, reported ANI.