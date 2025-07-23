Dhankhar to vacate Vice President's residence

Two days after his sudden resignation as Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar is all set to vacate the official residence of the Vice President. Dhankhar resigned on Monday, citing “medical advice,” and his resignation was formally accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Didn’t meet Opposition leaders

An India Today report quoted sources as saying that several Opposition leaders had sought to meet Dhankhar, but the former Vice President was unable to accept their requests.

The report further stated that the Opposition leaders who sought an appointment with Dhankhar included Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The 74-year-old Dhankhar assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure as Vice President was set to conclude in 2027.

Moved into VP enclave last April

He shifted to the newly constructed Vice President's enclave on Church Road in New Delhi last year in April.

Vice President Enclave houses both the Vice President’s residence and office. It was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment project. Following his resignation, Dhankhar now has to vacate the place.

According to media reports, he had started packing on Monday night itself, hours after his resignation.

Political buzz

Although Dhankhar cited health issues as the reason behind his resignation, the move has set the political circles abuzz with the Congress claiming that there were “far deeper reasons” behind Dhankhar’s resignation than just “medical advice”.

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday (July 23) that there was “something fishy” behind Dhankhar’s resignation. He also said that the former Vice President’s health was fine.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had alleged that Dhankhar was threatened with impeachment by the Centre if he refused to resign.

EC starts process of VP election

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission on Wednesday said it has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election, two days after Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation from the post.

The poll authority said it has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. Both elected and nominated members are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election.

It is also finalising the returning officer and assistant returning officers. "On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice President of India will follow as soon as possible," the EC said.

(With agency inputs)