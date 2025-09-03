Is ChatGpt down? Outage hits users worldwide, over 500 outage reports

ChatGPT users across the globe are reporting severe outages with the AI chatbot. A large number of ChatGPT users took to social media expressing frustration that ChatGPT is not working.

Over 500 outage reports

Downdetector, a website for tracking online service status, shows that till 12.58 pm Wednesday, September 2, 523 issues regarding ChatGPT not working were reported. The status on OpenAI’s website says “ChatGPT not displaying responses”, adding “ We are investigating the issues for the listed services”. However, OpenAI has yet to issue a statement on the outage.

While some users complained that ChatGPT was down and there were issues, including network errors affecting both the website and mobile app versions of the AI chatbot, others said it was functioning normally.

According to media reports, ChatGPT has faced major outages in the past, with the latest being on September 3 that lasted for 10 minutes. Similar outages took place on September 2 and 1.

With ChatGPT experiencing a major outage, users have several viable alternatives to continue their AI-assisted tasks and conversations.

Google Gemini and other ChatGPT alternatives

Google Gemini serves as an efficient option specifically designed for text content generation, offering users reliable performance when ChatGPT is unavailable.

Microsoft Copilot provides an experience comparable to ChatGPT's premium version, with the added advantage of image generation capabilities for users requiring visual content creation.

YouChat distinguishes itself by delivering updated and relevant responses through its powerful integrated search engine, ensuring users receive current information. For content creators, Jasper Chat offers specialised features including SEO optimisation capabilities, making it particularly valuable for marketing and content development purposes.

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI caters specifically to users engaged in deep research and academic work, providing accurate citations that make it ideal for scholarly activities and professional research projects.

These alternatives ensure users can maintain productivity during ChatGPT outages, with each platform offering unique strengths suited to different use cases. Whether users need basic text generation, visual content creation, current information retrieval, SEO-optimized content, or academic research support, these alternatives provide comprehensive coverage of AI chatbot functionalities without interruption to workflow efficiency.