ChatGPT Go monthly plan launched in India for Rs 399

OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Go, its new subscription plan priced at Rs 399 a month that offers increased message limits, image generation and file uploads for users in India, a market ChatGPT counts as its second-largest and among the fastest growing.

The company also announced that all ChatGPT subscriptions can be paid through UPI, a move that will make it easier for users across India to access OpenAI's advanced AI tools.

Also Read: OpenAI launches two new open-weight AI models: gpt-oss-120b, gpt-oss-20b

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go

"OpenAI is today introducing ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan designed to make advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable to users throughout India, as the adoption of OpenAI's tools grows rapidly across the country," according to a release.

ChatGPT Go offers users in India more access to popular features, including higher message limits, image generation, file uploads and memory, powered by GPT-5 with enhanced Indic language support.

Compared to the free plan, ChatGPT Go would offer 10 times higher message limits, image generation, and file or image uploads with GPT-5.

"ChatGPT Go is designed for people in India who want greater access to ChatGPT's advanced capabilities at a more affordable price," the release said.

Plan details unclear

The new plan is in addition to existing subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus (Rs 1,999 per month), which offers priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for heavy users.

OpenAI has not gone into detail about the exact usage limits for ChatGPT Go users. "Limits (for ChatGPT Go) may vary based on system conditions to ensure a smooth experience for all users," OpenAI said in a post on its website.

For professionals and enterprises who need the highest scale, customisation, and access to the most advanced models, OpenAI has ChatGPT Pro (at Rs 19,900 per month).

India is ChatGPT's second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets, with millions of users, including students, professionals, developers, entrepreneurs and creators.

Also Read: OpenAI unveils new AI agent for ChatGPT

India's growing market

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said OpenAI has been inspired by how millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving.

Turley added, "With ChatGPT Go, we're excited to make these capabilities even more accessible and easier to pay for through UPI."

India, currently OpenAI's second-largest market, could soon become its largest globally, CEO Sam Altman said earlier this month as the company rolled out its next-generation model, GPT-5.

Also Read: Meta launches standalone AI app to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT

Expanding subscriber base

Describing India as an "incredibly fast-growing" market, Altman noted the remarkable pace at which Indian citizens and businesses are adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market. It's incredibly fast-growing, but what users are doing with AI, what citizens of India are doing with AI, is really quite remarkable," Altman had said.

The new plan seems to be an effort by OpenAI to widen its subscriber base in its second biggest market. While OpenAI had earlier stated that ChatGPT has surpassed 700 million weekly users, most of them continue to be free users.

(With agency inputs)