Iran allows safe passage for Indian nationals via its land borders

Responding to India’s request to provide safe passage for the evacuation of at least 10,000 Indian nationals (including students) stranded in Iran, Tehran reportedly said that since it has shut down its airspace, they can use its land borders to cross into Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

As the Israel-Iran conflict continues for the fourth day, India’s foreign ministry confirmed on Monday (June 16) that the Indian embassy in Tehran has begun to relocate its citizens, including students, from high-risk zones in Iran to ensure their safety.

“The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran,” an external affairs ministry statement said.

The Indian Embassy is also in contact with community leaders regarding welfare and security, continued the statement.

Two Indian students injured

There was an attack near the boys’ dormitory for international students at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences on Sunday night (June 15). Two Indian students from Kashmir were injured, according to a report in India Today. Both the students are in stable condition and have been relocated to Ramsar by the university for their safety.

Several students who are stranded in Iran requested Indian authorities to evacuate them before the situation escalates.

A 22-year-old MBBS student told news agency ANI that many of them have not slept for three days. He said they were stuck in their apartment basement, and can hear explosions every night.

Request for evacuation

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Sunday asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to arrange for the evacuation of students hailing from the union territory from Iran.

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra wrote in a post on X, “Urgent action needed by @DrSJaishankar to evacuate J&K students studying in Iran amid escalating tensions and volatile situation. Prioritise their safety, provide comprehensive support, and ensure their swift, secure return home.”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) told students from Jammu & Kashmir stranded in Iran to contact the Indian embassy in Tehran. Its leader Iltija Mufti, in a post on X, told them to send WhatsApp messages or to call the embassy at the numbers +98 9128109115 or +98 9128109109.

There are about 10,000 Indian nationals, including more than 2,000 students, living in Iran as of 2022, according to past government data quoted by AFP.

Indian Embassy advisory

The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory urging Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to remain alert and avoid non-essential movement.

The embassy asked people to stay updated through its official social media channels and to follow the safety guidelines issued by the local authorities.

“Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution, and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran,” said the advisory.

The embassy shared a Google form through its X account, asking Indian citizens in Iran to submit their details. It also launched a dedicated Telegram channel to provide timely updates on the situation in Iran, and shared emergency contact information for citizens who needed immediate assistance.