Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Trump threatens Tehran with 'full strength' retaliation
President Trump warned Iran that the "full strength and might" of the American Armed Forces will "come down on you at levels never seen before" if it tries to attack the US
Israel launched an expanded assault on Iran on Sunday (June 15), with direct strikes targeting its energy industry and Defence Ministry headquarters, while Tehran unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles blamed for the deaths of four people.
The simultaneous strikes represented the latest salvo since a surprise attack by Israel two days earlier aimed at decimating Tehran's rapidly-advancing nuclear programme.
New explosions boomed across Tehran as Iranian missiles entered Israel's skies in an attack that Israeli emergency officials said killed four people in a Galilee apartment building. Casualty figures were not immediately available in Iran, where Israel targeted its Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran as well as sites that it alleged were associated with the country's nuclear programme.
Amid the continued conflict, planned negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme were cancelled, throwing into question when -- and how -- an end to the fighting could come.
"Tehran is burning," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on social media, and Iranian state television said explosions were heard in the city's east and west.
Both Israel's military and Iran's state television announced the latest round of Iranian missiles as explosions were heard near midnight, while the Israeli security cabinet met. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a statement said that Iranian missiles targeted facilities of production of fuel for Israeli jetfighters. It said Iran will fire further missiles if Israeli strikes continue.
The Magen David Adom emergency service said one woman was killed, with over a dozen others wounded, when a two-story home in the north was hit. Within the hour, Israel's military said people could leave shelters.
Israel's ongoing strikes across Iran have left the country's surviving leadership with the difficult decision of whether to plunge deeper into conflict with Israel's more powerful forces or seek a diplomatic route.
World leaders made urgent calls to deescalate and avoid all-out war. The attack on nuclear sites set a "dangerous precedent", China's foreign minister said. The region is already on edge as Israel makes a new push to eliminate the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas in Gaza after 20 months of fighting.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:53 AM IST
Pakistan stands in solidarity with Iran amid attacks by Israel: PM Sharif to Iranian prez
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with Iran after Israel's attacks, which he described as "blatant provocations".
Israel launched attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday. The strikes killed several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran later launched retaliatory strikes.
In the telephonic conversation with Pezeshkian on Saturday, Sharif strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that he said violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law.
"Spoke with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran today to express Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression," Sharif posted on X.
The Prime Minister said that Iran has the right to self-defence, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter. PTI
- 15 Jun 2025 10:43 AM IST
Iran didn't anticipate Israeli attacks before planned US negotiations: Report
Iran was caught off guard by Israel's strikes on its nuclear facilities in Tehran ahead of the sixth round of US-Iran talks, which had been scheduled for Sunday in Oman, a New York Times report said.
Officials close to Iran’s leadership told the paper that while Tehran was aware of Israel’s preparations for a potential attack, it did not anticipate that such strikes would occur while diplomatic negotiations with Washington were still active.
This miscalculation reportedly contributed to the high effectiveness of the Israeli operation launched early Friday morning.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:41 AM IST
Trump threatens Tehran with ‘never seen before’ force if US is attacked
President Donald Trump warned that any attack by Iran on the United States would be met with the full force of the US military "at levels never seen before."
Trump said, “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. armed forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also clarified that the U.S. was not involved in the overnight strike on Iran and added, "we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"
- 15 Jun 2025 10:41 AM IST
Yemen's Houthis claim joint missile strike on Israel with Iran
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said Sunday it launched multiple ballistic missiles at central Israel’s Jaffa over the past 24 hours, in coordination with Iran, amid ongoing missile exchanges between Israel and Iran, Reuters reported.
The Houthis have been carrying out repeated attacks on Israel – most of which were intercepted – claiming the strikes are in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:36 AM IST
29 children among 60 killed in Tehran
At least 60 people, including 29 children, were killed in Tehran after a housing complex was struck amid a fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes, Iranian officials said on Sunday. In total, 78 deaths were reported in the first two days of Israeli strikes in Iran. Visuals showed buildings flattened, and upper floors collapsing into the street.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:34 AM IST
Seven killed in Iranian strikes
At least seven people were reportedly killed in Iranian strikes, including a 10-year-old boy and a woman in her 20s, and more than 140 injured in multiple attacks.
Israeli media said at least 35 people were missing after a strike hit Bat Yam, a city south of Tel Aviv.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:30 AM IST
'Nothing compared with what's coming': Netanyahu warns Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's strikes had set back Iran's nuclear programme possibly by years and rejected international calls for restraint.
"We will hit every site and every target of the Ayatollahs' regime, and what they have felt so far is nothing compared with what they will be handed in the coming days," he said in a video message on Saturday.
"Israel is defending freedom in the Middle East and beyond. We're doing so against a tyrannical and radical Iranian regime that wants to build atomic bombs to destroy us and wants to build ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, to be able to threaten anyone and everywhere in the world," he added.
- 15 Jun 2025 9:03 AM IST
Israeli warplane fuelling sites targeted
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the country had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, as the two rival states bombarded each other for a second day.
"Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime's energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles," the Guards said in a statement. "The Iranian armed forces' offensive operations will continue more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue."
- 15 Jun 2025 9:02 AM IST
Major escalation in conflict
In a sharp escalation, Israel and Iran have exchanged direct strikes on key military and strategic sites. Israel targeted Iran’s energy infrastructure, defence ministry headquarters, and alleged nuclear-related sites, while Iran fired around 200 missiles and explosive drones at major Israeli cities, including Haifa, near the country’s largest oil refinery. The attacks have killed at least seven civilians and injured over 200, signaling a dangerous new phase in the conflict.
- 15 Jun 2025 9:00 AM IST
Dozens missing after missile strike in Israel’s Bat Yam: Report
Israeli news outlet Ynet has reported that the Home Front Command estimates that 35 people are missing at the site of the hit in Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv.
The number of people hurt in that strike has risen to 100, including four people with serious injuries, Ynet said.
Those killed include a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women, aged 69 and 80, the news outlet said, citing Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom.
Ynet added that in Rehovot, another city south of Tel Aviv, at least 37 people were injured in a separate missile strike.