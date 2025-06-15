Iran-Israel conflict LIVE: Trump threatens Tehran with 'full strength' retaliation

Israel launched an expanded assault on Iran on Sunday (June 15), with direct strikes targeting its energy industry and Defence Ministry headquarters, while Tehran unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles blamed for the deaths of four people.

The simultaneous strikes represented the latest salvo since a surprise attack by Israel two days earlier aimed at decimating Tehran's rapidly-advancing nuclear programme.



Also read | Trump urges Iran to accept nuclear deal with US, warns Israel's attacks 'will only get worse'

New explosions boomed across Tehran as Iranian missiles entered Israel's skies in an attack that Israeli emergency officials said killed four people in a Galilee apartment building. Casualty figures were not immediately available in Iran, where Israel targeted its Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran as well as sites that it alleged were associated with the country's nuclear programme.

Amid the continued conflict, planned negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme were cancelled, throwing into question when -- and how -- an end to the fighting could come.

"Tehran is burning," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on social media, and Iranian state television said explosions were heard in the city's east and west.

Both Israel's military and Iran's state television announced the latest round of Iranian missiles as explosions were heard near midnight, while the Israeli security cabinet met. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a statement said that Iranian missiles targeted facilities of production of fuel for Israeli jetfighters. It said Iran will fire further missiles if Israeli strikes continue.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said one woman was killed, with over a dozen others wounded, when a two-story home in the north was hit. Within the hour, Israel's military said people could leave shelters.



Also read | Analysis: Divisions among Muslim nations enable Israel's attack on Iran

Israel's ongoing strikes across Iran have left the country's surviving leadership with the difficult decision of whether to plunge deeper into conflict with Israel's more powerful forces or seek a diplomatic route.

World leaders made urgent calls to deescalate and avoid all-out war. The attack on nuclear sites set a "dangerous precedent", China's foreign minister said. The region is already on edge as Israel makes a new push to eliminate the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas in Gaza after 20 months of fighting.

(With agency inputs)