Parents arrested over UP minor girl's Instagram reel on Hindu Gods

A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh has been sent to a detention home and her parents were arrested after she posted a reel abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses on Instagram to increase her followers.

Instagram video posted on October 27

According to media reports, the video was posted on October 27. The girl can be seen in the video making objectionable remarks against Hindu deities. They further stated that the girl even dared people to send her to jail for her remarks if they had the courage. The incident reportedly took place in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Soon, the video went viral and sparked outrage with several social media users demanding that police take strict action against her. Several Hindu organisations also protested against her and her parents over the remarks and lodged a police complaint against them.

Parents were aware of the video

Following the complaint, police swung into action. They sent the girl to a detention home and arrested her parents for allegedly being aware of the video but taking no action, reported NDTV. The report further stated that another man has also been booked in the case, and the police are currently trying to track him down.

Police warned of strict action against those who share the video, urging people not to make it go viral. According to the police, some other people were also involved in the case.

What police said

"The minor girl made remarks against Hindu Gods. Her parents knew about this, and some other people were also involved. The girl wanted to increase viewers and followers on social media. We have arrested her parents. I urge people not to make the video viral. We will take strict action against those who share the video," police said as quoted by NDTV.

Another video has surfaced on social media showing the girl issuing an apology for her actions and confessing to the police. She is also heard urging the people not to make the video go viral.

"I made a mistake by making the video. I apologise. I will never make such a mistake again. I request people not to make the video viral," the minor girl said.