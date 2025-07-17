Indore retains cleanest city title for 8th year in row in Swachh Survekshan

Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai, in the government's annual cleanliness survey.

The results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday (July 17).

Also Read: How Indore, India’s cleanest city, became an inventive street food hub

Swacch Survekshan Awards

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards at a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Indore emerged as the cleanest city in the above one million population category, followed by Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Vijayawada.

In the 3-10 lakh population category, Noida was ranked the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysuru.

Among cities with over 10 lakh residents, Ahmedabad led the rankings, closely followed by Bhopal.

Ujjain topped the 3-10 lakh population bracket under the Super Swachh League, while Budhni ranked first among towns with fewer than 20,000 residents.

Also Read: Indore, India’s cleanest city, spends Rs 200 crore per year on waste management

Indore retains top spot

Indore also retained its top rank in the Super Swachh League category for cities with a population exceeding 10 lakh.

Indore's enduring dominance is attributed to a meticulous blend of solid waste segregation, decentralised composting, and active citizen participation in cleanliness drives.

This marks the city’s eighth consecutive win in the Centre’s annual urban sanitation assessment — underlining its continued prominence as a national benchmark for cleanliness.

Also Read: ‘Indore’s cleanliness rank bought’: City mayor warns legal action against Ashneer Grover

10 parameters, 54 indicators

Conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and implemented through the Quality Council of India, the Swachh Survekshan is widely regarded as the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.

Entering its ninth year, the 2024–25 edition covered over 4,500 cities, using a framework of 10 parameters and 54 indicators to evaluate sanitation, waste management, and service delivery.

With more than 3,000 trained assessors deployed over a rigorous 45-day evaluation period, this year’s findings reflect both community involvement and systemic excellence.

According to the Centre, Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 adopted a “smart, structured approach to assess urban cleanliness” and service delivery, using “10 well-defined parameters with 54 indicators.”