‘Indore’s cleanliness rank bought’: City mayor warns legal action against Ashneer Grover

The mayor of Indore has said legal action will be initiated against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover for allegedly claiming in a viral video that a central survey on cleanliness in which the city ranked top was “bought”.



Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has remained on top in the Centre's Swachh Sarvekshan for six consecutive years.

Addressing an event in Indore, Grover is heard in the video saying, "See, there is a concept – playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now the problem with me is that for three-four years I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city...you have bought the survey. It's a simple thing."

Grover, however, immediately clarified he was not saying there was filth in Indore, and that he meant several construction works are going on in the city.

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, “I have seen Grover's video. His statement is an insult to the hard work of the city's people and sanitation workers for cleanliness. We will take appropriate legal action against this insult and also serve him a notice for defamation.”

(With inputs from agencies)







