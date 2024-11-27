Indo-Pacific landscape calls for wider collaboration: Jaishankar

The Indo-Pacific landscape creates a compelling argument for a wider collaborative approach, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said.

The region is experiencing major changes, including new convergences and partnerships, he said as he attended the G7 FMM Outreach Session with Indo-Pacific partners at Fiuggi in Italy on Tuesday (November 26).

“In an era of collaborative endeavours, the Indo-Pacific will require practical solutions, nimble diplomacy, greater adjustment and more open conversations. The G7 can be one such partner,” he said.

Evolution of Quad

Jaishankar was on an official visit to Italy from November 24 to 26 to take part in an outreach session of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, where India was a guest country.

“The evolution of Quad has been a notable development and the Indo-Pacific landscape today creates a compelling argument for a wider collaborative approach,” Jaishankar posted on X after the session.

The Quad is a grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

On Indo-Pacific region

The minister outlined “six key responses required in the Indo-Pacific region”.

These included more collaborations in areas such as maritime, semiconductors and supply chains, more resources, both to support greater activities and projects as well as to avoid bad borrowing and unsustainable debt; more capacities in fields like governance, health, technology, disaster resilience and natural resource management, and more inter-operability and burden sharing to service the global commons and contribute to global good.

Jaishankar meets Italian FM

Jaishankar added on the six responses: “Respect for international law as well as for mutuality of benefits and more options so that Indo-Pacific policy makers are able to make the right choices.”

Earlier, Jaishankar met his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani and discussed “opportunities in technology, innovation, clean energy, fertilizers, railways and investments”.

Tajani is expected to visit India in 2025.

Meeting with Blinken

Jaishankar also met his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya and “exchanged views on advancing our strategic partnership and cooperation in Indo–Pacific”, according to X.

He also discussed with his South Korean counterpart Cho Taeyul “our growing convergences on the Indo-Pacific, vibrant economic partnership, strong defence ties and active tech collaboration”.

Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier discussed the India-US partnership.