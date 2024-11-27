Jaishankar meets Blinken in Italy; discusses state of the world, India-US ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (November 26) met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward.

The 69-year-old union minister, who is in Italy on an official visit from November 24-26 to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, met Blinken in Fiuggi.

"Always good to meet @SecBlinken, this time in Fiuggi, Italy. Discussed the state of the world and India-US partnership, which continues to move forward," he said in a post on X.