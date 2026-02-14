IndiGo's Kolkata-Shillong flight faces bomb threat, moved to isolation bay

An IndiGo aircraft heading for Shillong from Kolkata encountered a bomb threat after a handwritten note, stating that there was a bomb inside, was found by the crew inside its toilet compartment.

Soon after, the aircraft, IndiGo flight 6E 7304, was moved to the isolation bay at Kolkata airport on Saturday (February 14).

Aircraft moved to isolation bay

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the handwritten note was discovered inside the lavatory by one of the crew members in the morning.

The aircraft is being thoroughly searched, but nothing has been found so far, an AAI spokesperson said.

"The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay, and all precautionary measures as per standard operating procedure are being taken," added the statement.

Threat note found during boarding

The crew members, during boarding, found a piece of paper inside the aircraft’s toilet compartment stating that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Passengers were swiftly removed from the plane following the development.

"Bomb scare in Kolkata to Shillong IndiGo 6E3074, which was scheduled to depart at 9:15 AM, from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft has been moved to the isolation bay. During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment, which stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. The checking process is going on," the NSCBI director said as quoted by ANI.

What IndoGo said

IndiGo confirmed the development with an airline spokesperson stating that after the note was discovered, the authorities were promptly informed and security checks were carried out.

“A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 7304 operating from Kolkata to Shillong on 14 February 2026. Following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," said an IndiGo spokesperson as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Earlier incident

Last month, on January 23, IndiGo flight 6E 2608 operating from Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat after it arrived at Pune Airport. The alert came in the form of a handwritten note discovered inside the aircraft’s lavatory.

The flight, which was scheduled to land at 8:40 pm, touched down at 9:24 pm and was positioned at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. All passengers were deboarded safely following the development, sources said.

Soon after, Air Traffic Control (ATC) passed on information regarding the bomb threat to Apron Control. The aircraft was subsequently shifted to the isolation bay as a precautionary measure. Apron Control informed all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened.

After the assessment, the aircraft was subjected to detailed checks by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). No suspicious or adverse findings were reported during the inspection.

Following completion of the mandated procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was managed in a coordinated manner, and no further incident was reported.