IndiGo cancels flights amid Iran crisis, offers full refund

IndiGo on Tuesday (February 3) issued a travel advisory announcing the cancellation of its flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until February 28 in view of the situation in Iran.

The announcement comes amid rising tension between Iran and the US following President Donald Trump’s threat of military action against Tehran over the alleged killing of protesters by the regime in the Islamic Republic.

IndiGO further stated that in view of the evolving situation in Iran, its operations in the region will remain under “regular review”, adding that passengers affected by the cancellations can either explore alternative travel plans or seek a full refund.

‘Passenger can seek full refund’

"Travel Advisory- In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew. As part of these measures, IndiGo flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent have been cancelled until February 28, 2026,” stated IndiGo.

“Customers may visit https://bit.ly/4rnkK5G to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund, as per their preference. As the situation continues to evolve, our plans remain under regular review. Any further updates or changes will be shared through our communication channels. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued trust," it added.

Earlier cancellation

Earlier, the airline cancelled flights scheduled for January 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty, as well as the return flights.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia following President Trump’s decision to deploy warships to the region and his renewed call for Tehran to return to nuclear negotiations. The talks were stalled in June after Israeli and US strikes on Iranian facilities.

Trump’s ‘powerful ships’ warning

On Sunday, Trump said Washington was in talks with Tehran, reiterating that “we have very big, powerful ships heading in that direction,” while expressing hope that an agreement could still be reached.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, however, struck a defiant note, warning that any attack on Iran would lead to a “regional war”.

The United States and the European Union have continued to voice concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, which Tehran maintains is meant solely for civilian use.

Washington has laid down conditions for resuming negotiations, including a complete halt to uranium enrichment, curbs on Iran’s missile programme and an end to its support for armed groups in the region.