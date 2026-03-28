IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after engine failure

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam suffered an engine failure shortly before landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday (March 28), as a result of which a full emergency was declared at the airport.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the emergency was declared at 10.39 am for IndiGo’s Visakhapatnam to Delhi flight 6E 579. The concerned aircraft, Boeing 737, landed at 10.54 am.

Passengers safe, priority landing executed

The aircraft had 161 passengers on board, all of whom were cared for by the airline and the airport operations team, according to an official statement.

Also Read: IndiGo flight to Manchester returns to Delhi after 14 hours despite avoiding Gulf

IndiGo, in a statement, said that the aircraft suffered a snag shortly before landing, as a result of which it had to make a priority landing.

“As a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure, the pilots requested priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Aircraft status and lease details

IndiGo has assured that all concerned authorities were informed about the incident, adding that the aircraft is currently undergoing security checks and maintenance.

Also Read: IndiGo's Kolkata-Shillong flight faces bomb threat, moved to isolation bay

According to a report in NDTV, the Boeing 737 used for the flight was wet-leased by IndiGo from Turkey's Corendon Airlines. The report further stated that IndiGo has five such wet-leased aircraft from Corendon Airlines, which were supposed to be used on a short-term basis.

Recent similar incidents

Earlier this month, an Air India Express flight operating from Hyderabad to Phuket encountered a technical issue during landing, resulting in the loss of its nose wheels after what was described as a hard touchdown.

The aircraft remained immobilised on the runway at Phuket International Airport for several hours, leading to a temporary suspension of airport operations.

In a separate incident last month, a SpiceJet flight bound for Leh returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after departure from Delhi following an engine malfunction. Flight SG-121, carrying around 150 passengers, made a safe emergency landing.