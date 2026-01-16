Chaos erupts on Thailand-bound IndiGo flight as pilot refuses to fly beyond duty hours

Chaotic scenes erupted aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi, Thailand, after the pilot reportedly declined to operate beyond his duty hours on Thursday. The flight, which was scheduled to fly out at 4.05 am, was reportedly delayed by more than three hours, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

This led to passengers creating a ruckus on board the Flight 6E 1085. Frustrated passengers A video from inside the aircraft showed passengers engaged in a heated exchange with cabin crew. Several fliers alleged that the pilot refused to continue, citing the end of his duty shift. One frustrated passenger was heard shouting, “What about our plans we’ve made?” Another, visibly angry, lashed out at the crew, asking, Why is he f*** is he hiding like a f***ing rat?" the passenger as tensions escalated. The crew member appeared to be cornered by other fliers.

-Pandemonium in @IndiGo6E flight from Mumbai to Krabi



-Passengers wanted to beat pilot



-Who is said to have refused to operate flight as he was breaching his duty time & had told airline in advance



-But flight was boarded & passengers were stuck inside for 3 hours



