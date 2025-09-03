IndiGo Delhi-Kolkata flight disrupted after lawyer’s unruly behaviour

Indigo passengers onboard a Delhi-Kolkata flight witnessed major chaos inside the aircraft after one of the passengers, a lawyer acting allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started raising religious slogans like "Har Har Mahadev" and urged fellow passengers to chant "Jai Shri Ram" before he got into an argument with the crew members. ‘

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place onboard Indigo’s flight 6E 6571 on Monday after the flight was stranded at the parking bay for over half an hour.

IndiGo stated that the lawyer seated in 31D misbehaved with the cabin crew and started disturbing other passengers under the influence of alcohol.

‘Allegedly carried liquor’

The NDTV report further stated that the passenger allegedly carried liquor in a soft drink bottle, made an objectionable remark at a crew member after she questioned him over his behaviour.

"We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1, 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers,” Indigo said in a statement as quoted by ANI.

“In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," it added.

IndiGo further stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew.

‘Handed over to security officials’

The airline handed over the lawyer to security officials at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The lawyer, however, lodged a counter-complaint accusing the crew members of harassment.

According to media reports, the lawyer said that he was carrying a beer bottle and showed a purported receipt of the purchase he made at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport before boarding the flight.

