Major airlines cancel Middle East flights amid rising US-Iran tensions

Top international airlines have reportedly cancelled flights to the Middle East amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Dutch carrier KLM, Lufthansa, and Air France are among major international airlines that have suspended services to the region, citing concerns over a possible military confrontation between the United States and Iran, according to multiple reports from across the world.

Flights to Middle East hit

Key destinations such as Israel, Dubai, and Riyadh have been affected by the cancellations.

Referring to the deteriorating security situation, Air France announced that it would temporarily halt flights to Dubai. Meanwhile, KLM said it had stopped services that would require aircraft to enter the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and other countries in the region.

The sudden disruption to air travel follows fears that the US may resort to military action against Iran, raising concerns of a broader confrontation with Tehran, reportedly linked to its violent crackdown on recent protests in the Islamic Republic.

French airlines restrict operations

Air France and other international carriers have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and several major hubs in the Gulf, while Lufthansa has restricted its operations to Israel to daytime flights only.

France’s national airline, Air France, said, “Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the company has decided to temporarily suspend its service to Dubai.”

In a statement to news agency AFP, the airline added that it was closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation to ensure the safety and security of its flights.

Aviation security concerns

Meanwhile, KLM has suspended services to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Dammam, and Riyadh, stating that it would avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Israel, and several Gulf countries. Speaking to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, the airline said it was coordinating closely with national authorities.

The Lufthansa Group has also restricted its flights to daytime operations and continues to avoid Iranian airspace. United Airlines and Air Canada have likewise cancelled flights to Tel Aviv.

The disruptions come amid warnings from aviation bodies about potential missile and drone threats to civilian aircraft in the region. Last week, Iran closed its airspace for more than four hours amid fears of US military action, affecting flights worldwide.