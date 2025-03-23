Indian techie detained in Qatar over allegations of data theft

A Gujarat-based engineer, Amit Gupta, working in Tech Mahindra in Qatar for over a decade, was detained by Qatari authorities on January 1 in connection with an ongoing investigation. However, the specific charges against him have not been disclosed yet.

According to media reports, the Indian embassy has been in contact with his family, Qatari authorities, and legal counsel.

Also read: PM Modi, Amir of Qatar condemn terrorism, agree to cooperate in combatting menace

Taken away suddenly

According to Anil’s parents, he was taken away by ‘unidentified individuals’ on January 1 while having a meal on an outing. Anil and his parents are from Vadodara, Gujarat, and he moved to Qatar over a decade ago to work for Tech Mahindra.

Gujarat: BJP MP Hemang Joshi says, "Our Baroda citizen, Amit Gupta, who has been working in Qatar Tech Mahindra for the past 10 years, and he had this problem. He was going out after eating, and the local security agency took him into custody. His parents had gone to Qatar for a… https://t.co/aeBnU3s4hb pic.twitter.com/e9dhJogfww — IANS (@ians_india) March 22, 2025

Anil’s father, Jagdish Gupta said, “We have no information on why our son has been detained or what charges he is facing. We pray to God and the Indian government for his safe return.”

His mother echoed the sentiment and said their family just wants Anil to come back safely.

Also read: Qatar, India elevate ties to 'strategic relationship', exchange MoUs to boost trade

Anil gets to speak with his parents only once a week, during the weekly calls from jail. His parents told the media that he has so far made only one request to them: "Get me out of here as soon as possible."

His parents continue to wait for his release.

His family insists on his innocence and claims that he was falsely accused of data theft. They have demanded his immediate release and sought the intervention of the PM’s office.

Indian authorities provide support

Anil’s family approached Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi to help them expedite his release. Joshi assured them that he would talk to Qatari authorities and the Indian embassy to find a solution.

The Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of Anil’s detention and is providing support to his family.

A source told NDTV, “Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case.”

Also read: Family accuses Centre of concealing Shahzadi Khan's execution in UAE

No positive response

Anil’s mother said she went to Qatar to meet the Indian ambassador and quoted the envoy admitting that there is ‘no positive response’ with relation to her son’s case.

MP Joshi told media outlets that Anil’s parents went to Qatar for a month and tried to meet him, but were not successful.