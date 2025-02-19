PM Modi, Amir of Qatar condemn terrorism, agree to cooperate in combatting menace

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, as the two leaders agreed to cooperate in combatting the menace through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

In a joint statement issued hours after the two leaders held talks here, India and Qatar emphasised the "importance of dialogue, diplomacy for a peaceful resolution of international disputes".

The Amir's two-day state visit "reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Qatar. The leaders expressed optimism that this renewed partnership would continue to grow, benefitting the people of both countries and contributing to regional and global stability".

"The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and agreed to cooperate in combatting this menace through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms," it said.

The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to "strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug-trafficking, cybercrime and other transnational crimes", the statement said.

They also discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including the prevention of the use of the cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and disturbing social harmony, it added.

Earlier in the day, Modi and the Amir held talks with a focus on trade, investments, technology, energy and people-to-people ties, further cementing the "deep and traditional relationship" between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on "regional and global issues" of mutual interest.

"In light of the newly-established strategic partnership, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relations through regular and structured cooperation in all areas, including political, trade, investment, security, energy, culture, education, technology, innovation, sustainability and people-to-people ties," the statement said.

In this regard, the two sides "expressed happiness" at the signing of a revised double taxation avoidance agreement and also agreed to expedite the negotiations on the India-Qatar Bilateral Investment Treaty, the statement added.

India and Qatar agreed on Tuesday to double the bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the next five years and elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership as Modi held talks with the Amir.

The two sides also signed two agreements in the presence of Modi and the Amir here.

"The two sides noted that trade and commerce has been a strong pillar of the bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries and emphasised on the potential for further growth and diversification in the bilateral trade. The two sides welcomed the elevation of the existing Joint Working Group on Trade and Commerce into a Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce," the statement said.

They also agreed on the need to explore strategies for enhanced and diversified trade between the two countries and address on priority market-access issues related to the trade in goods and services.

"In this regard, the two sides agreed to explore the possibility of entering into a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," the statement said.

Qatar commended the steps taken by India in making a conducive environment for foreign direct investment and foreign institutional investment, and "expressed interest" to explore investment opportunities in different sectors, including infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, hospitality and other areas of mutual interest.

"In this regard, the Qatar side announced a commitment to invest USD 10 billion in India," the statement said.

The two sides welcomed the operationalisation of India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Qatar National Bank's Points of Sales in Qatar and looked forward to implementing a nationwide rollout of the UPI acceptance in Qatar, according to the statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two sides acknowledged health cooperation as one of the important pillars of the bilateral ties and expressed their commitment to "further strengthen collaboration" in this important sector.

"The two sides expressed interest in pursuing deeper collaboration in technology and innovation, including emerging technologies, startups and artificial intelligence," the statement added.

They welcomed the decision to celebrate the "India-Qatar Year of Culture, Friendship and Sports" in the near future and emphasised on enhanced interactions among educational institutions, including through academic exchanges, joint research, students and scholar exchanges, and university-to-university cooperation of both countries.

The two countries acknowledged that the centuries-old people-to-people ties represent a fundamental pillar of the historic India-Qatar relationship, and the "Qatar side welcomed extension of e-visa facility by India to Qatari nationals".

The facility was recently announced by the Indian embassy in Doha.

The two sides stressed the "need for UN reforms, including of the Security Council".

The Amir of Qatar arrived here on Monday evening, his visit coming almost a year after Modi visited the Gulf nation in February 2024. PTI

